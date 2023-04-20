BENZONIA — Betty Scott remembers altering one of her sister’s old skirts into a pair of shorts when she was a kid as her first project turning something old into something new.
Scott, 80, learned how to sew in a home economics class in school, and she grew up with her mother and grandmother fixing and altering hand-me-downs throughout her childhood. She used her sewing skills to fix up her daughters’ clothes when they were growing up.
Now, she’s spending her retirement making hats, ponchos, selling her crafts and teaching workshops as a volunteer at the Fibershed to pass on her knowledge.
“I just can’t think of anything I’d rather do with my spare time,” Scott said.
The Fibershed is a volunteer-run, community-based organization in Benzonia that was founded in 2017 by Emily Votruba.
The Fibershed accepts donations of unwanted fiber or fiber-related items, like T-shirts or yarn, and offers “fiber credits” based on the weight of individual donations in exchange.
During open hours, people can use money or “fiber credits” to purchase other items by the pound in the Fibershed, or use their sewing machines for personal projects.
The Fibershed also hosts workshops — which can cost anywhere from $5 to $30, with the necessary materials included — on crafts like hat making or turning old T-shirts into plant hangers.
The idea for the Fibershed sprang from Votruba’s love of resale shopping and interest in sustainable fashion, she said.
Before starting the Fibershed, Votruba was raising Angora rabbits for wool and became connected with other fiber artists and fiber farmers in the region. She began thinking about what a local system that made use of waste fabric or waste clothing would look like.
Votruba brought her idea for the Fibershed to Josh Stoltz, executive director of Grow Benzie, a local nonprofit that provides resources to other community organizations, and he gave her the space to get it started.
Not only did Votruba want to save waste fabric, she also wanted to make those materials and the ability to create with them accessible to others. That’s why she came up with the “fiber credits” system, which allows people to pick up new fabrics by donating old ones.
“It was just incredible what people had, and that they really just wanted to get rid of,” Votruba said. “And they liked the idea that somebody would use it to make something.”
Starting in March 2020, the pandemic interrupted the Fibershed’s operations, and Votruba started picking up more work as a freelance copywriter. By the time the Fibershed was reopening, Votruba decided to continue to focus on her work and so she passed the reins to Karen Earl and a group of volunteers.
Earl has always enjoyed sewing — a craft she learned from her mother — and coming to the Fibershed helped her tap into her creative side, she said.
“There’s just a lot of great inspiration and sense of community that happens there, getting to know others and sharing information and sharing knowledge and having fun,” Earl said. “We have a lot of fun.”
The Fibershed is a space where crafters can continue to feel the fulfillment of crafting and creating, get inspired or bond with other crafters, but also learn different fiber arts traditions, Earl said. For example, they recently held a workshop on Finnish braided rugs, a tradition that is a sort of “lost art,” Earl said.
Earl and other volunteers who keep the Fibershed running continue to focus on the sustainable ethos of the organization. The Fibershed helps people think differently about their excess or waste items, like their spare pair of jeans or the old T-shirts they’re thinking of throwing in the trash, Earl said.
According to a report by the World Economic Forum, the fashion industry produces 10 percent of the world’s carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of the world’s water supply. The report also states that clothing production has nearly doubled since 2000, with brands putting out more collections and styles than ever before, with 85 percent of all textiles ending up in landfills each year.
To Scott, taking something that’s no longer desirable — because it doesn’t fit, it’s out of style or it’s torn — and giving it new life is a service to the environment and to people, she said.
“It’s a wonderful chance for people to communicate and enjoy each other’s company and do something creative and also help the environment,” Scott said. “Because all of these things normally would have gone into a landfill, but now they’re being repurposed into something very useful.”
