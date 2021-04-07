TRAVERSE CITY — A seasonal rise in Great Lakes water levels are underway, but scientists say North America’s biggest water bodies aren’t expected to break last year’s record-setting high marks.
“For Lake Michigan-Huron, we are right in that transition period,” said Deanna Apps, phy- sical scientist at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Levels measured in the early days of April on Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron had no change from levels measured a month prior, according to data on the USACE Detroit District’s website.
So March’s monthly mean levels on those lakes likely will be the seasonal low, Apps said.
But now the spring water rise is poised to begin, officials said, just as a week of rainy weather is forecast across the region.
“It does look like we’ll see some off and on chances for rain over the next week,” said Faith Fredrickson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station near Gaylord.
The NWS forecast for the tip of the mitt in Lower Michigan calls for rainy conditions every day through Saturday, she said, but never any heavy downpours outside of occasional isolated thunderstorms which won’t be widespread.
“It will be a bit more active weather pattern,” Fredrickson said.
The Great Lakes seasonal climate forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for near normal precipitation levels across the Lakes Michigan and Huron Basin now through June. In July, conditions are expected to edge closer to below normal rainfall amounts, records show.
Apps said this year’s water levels on the Great Lakes are anticipated to be about a foot lower than last year, yet still well above average conditions on Lakes Michigan and Huron.
Erosion problems are expected to continue following the last couple of years of elevated water levels on the Great Lakes, she said.
One difference between last year and this season’s water levels on Lakes Michigan and Huron — hydrologically the same horseshoe-shaped water body — relates to a lack of “much of a seasonal decline” in the early months of 2020, she said.
“This year, though, we did have a seasonal decline,” Apps said, explaining that water level drop from December 2020 through March this year was a greater water decrease than usual.
That means this year’s seasonal water levels increase on the Great Lakes started from a lower point than last year, Apps said.
The recent years of erosion around the shorelines of Lakes Michigan and Huron will have state park officials making improvements to public spaces along the water.
Vicki McGhee, planning and infrastructure chief for the state Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division, said a number of up north state parks will have remedies in the works this year to address erosion problems.
Orchard Beach State Park on Lake Michigan near Manistee will continue $6 million in construction efforts to protect shoreline and structures — including a pavilion, campground road, a cabin and utilities — from further erosion, she said.
Both Fisherman’s Island and Young state parks, respectively in Charlevoix and Boyne City, will have designs completed to fix high water damage, she said.
Fisherman’s Island State Park on Lake Michigan had a shoreline road wash away, while Young State Park on Lake Charlevoix will have improvements planned for erosion causing flooding in the campground, McGhee said.
Leelanau State Park in Northport on Lake Michigan, as well as Tawas Point State Park and Harrisville State Park on Lake Huron, are all set for either feasibility studies or short- and long-term solutions to shoreline erosion issues, she said.
Finally, McGhee said the east campground loop in Wilderness State Park near Mackinaw City will be under construction for planned upgrades, but not primarily because of elevated water levels on Lake Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.