TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes water levels are declining from their record-level highs two years ago.
And while that will be a welcome change for communities and property owners who have been trying to keep up with erosion affecting their shorelines, some experts are advising caution before folks get swept up in a wave of relief.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data from this month indicates the height of Lake Michigan and Huron hit 577.5 feet at the start of last week — more than two feet shallower than the levels recorded in June 2020, and more than five feet less than the eight-month peak of 582.2 feet.
Those levels were so high that, even after extremely dry conditions last year, reaching drought levels in some parts of the Great Lakes basin, the waters in Lake Michigan and Huron were still well above their 100-year average. Even now, as the lakes continue their decline, coastal Michigan communities are unlikely to see a return to pre-2017 conditions yet this summer.
“Even with the driest conditions, we show the level remaining above long-term average, so at least for the next six months, it’s very unlikely that levels would dip below average,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, the Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology chief for the Army Corps.
Combined, all these factors have a number of implications for those living on or visiting the Lake Michigan waterfront, and few of them are purely hopeful. Coastlines and marinas are still likely facing another summer with waves rising above the ideal height — all it would take would be another series of sustained wet seasons for lake levels to surpass the crest seen two summers ago.
Meanwhile, the shift from 2020 to now already suggests a possible trend toward more severe fluctuations in lake conditions, cycling between high and low points on a much more condensed timescale than seen before in historical records.
“There are groups in academia and the research communities that are showing the chance for more extreme conditions,” Kompoltowicz said. “And quicker transitions from highs to lows, whether or not that occurs, it will depend on the types of weather conditions we see.”
In the past, researchers typically could count on a roughly 30-year cycle between highs and lows in the Great Lakes, said Jim Olson, founder of the Michigan environmental group For Love of Water.
That’s borne out in the data from the Army Corps, which shows the last period of record lows taking place in the early ‘60s, followed by a long climb to record highs in the late ’80s. But prior to this most recent record-setting high in 2020, the lakes had been at record lows just six years prior.
Kompoltwicz said “it was a little bit surprising to see Lake Michigan decline as quickly and as much as it did,” from the middle of 2020 to the middle of 2021. Normally, researchers expect to see a pronounced decline beginning at the end of the summer and stretching until the end of winter, followed by a pronounced increase in water levels following the spring thaw, usually reaching their peak around July.
Lake Michigan and Huron saw that decline in the winter of 2020 and 2021, but saw very little increase the following spring and summer.
“And there are very few examples of Lake Michigan behaving in the manner that it did with that very pronounced period of decline,” Kompoltwicz said. “And again, that was the result of the very dry conditions.”
In fact, data from the the Army Corps shows lake levels essentially flatlining in the lakes from March to May 2021 before actually dropping a fraction of an inch through the middle of June — around the time lake levels would normally be steadily inclining.
In the following two months, heavy rains would bring a slight bump of a few inches to the charts, but that still left the water more than a foot shallower than it had been the previous summer.
“Those that have been dealing with the devastating effects of erosion, because levels were so high the past couple of years, are likely relieved to this year that levels are quite a bit lower, though, again, the erosion is still occurring,” Kompoltwicz said. “It’s just happening at a different spot on the shoreline.”
Though it’s still too early to know where those trends will lead in the next few years, Olson said all the best data suggests we will begin seeing a new normal of higher highs and lower lows on the Great Lakes, in addition to more rapid cycles between the two, as the effects of global warming continue to unfold.
“We have a real problem,” Olson said. “We’ve designed all of our engineering and land design and construction and building an infrastructure is all centered on the historical range, not the new range.”
He said communities need to move quickly to enact new solutions in order to prevent “hundreds of millions, if not billions,” of dollars of damage.
“These are very significant changes to the overall hydrology impacts in the Great Lakes, and they’re not going to go away,” he said.
