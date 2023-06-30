TRAVERSE CITY — A $15 million state allocation, announced Thursday as part of Michigan’s highest-ever $82-billion budget, will fund most of the cost of a new Freshwater Research & Innovation Center here.
That facility at the Discovery Center & Pier property is aimed at establishing the Grand Traverse region “as a global hub for applied freshwater innovation,” according to Jason Slade, vice president for strategic initiatives at Northwestern Michigan College.
“This is an exciting opportunity to build upon the expertise and proud history of NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute,” Slade said in a news release. “By taking a regional and collaborative approach, we are able to leverage all of our strengths for the benefit of the community and make a difference on a global scale.”
Calling the location a “geographic epicenter of the Great Lakes,” this new development will establish Michigan’s role as a leader in the freshwater blue economy, he said.
The project is intended to provide a space for students, scientists and entrepreneurs to test new technologies. The Discovery Center was originally launched by Rotary Charities in 2006 and many of its facilities are nearing the end of their useful life.
This new facility is being planned through a partnership between the Discovery Center & Pier, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms.
Those project partners began meeting with state lawmakers at the start of this year, when the first Democratic majority in decades took control in Lansing.
Matt McDonough, CEO of the Discovery Center & Pier, said he felt their message resonated with legislators, who saw the value of the collaboration and their vision.
“We were very confident in the project,” he said. “It’s a sound goal, and I think it’s something that everyone can agree on — whether you’re a Republican or you’re a Democrat.”
The project saw support from a bipartisan delegation of Grand Traverse area legislators. Both Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, and Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, who represent the district the Discover Center sits in, backed the funding, said Henry Wolf, director of government relations for Traverse Connect. State Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, also voiced support for the project.
Wolf commended Damoose for his willingness to work across the aisle in an opposition-led legislature for the good of the region.
“He really came through on this,” he said. “And I know that’s not easy for him, but he’s down there to do what’s good for northern Michigan.
“If that means making deals on the budget, if that’s what he has to do for his district, he’s willing to do it.”
In a press release, Damoose said there were parts of the budget he found “concerning, but that’s part of the negotiation process.”
“What we passed isn’t perfect, nor will it make every sitting member of the Legislature happy,” he said. “It does, however, showcase what can happen when we negotiate, work together, and focus on the future of our great state instead of individual or partisan priorities.”
In another press release, Coffia said it was “a budget she was proud to support,” and that it “delivers for northern Michigan in a way that decades of previous budgets have not.”
Project partners on the innovation center said they need total funding in the “mid-$20 million” range to get the first parts of the facility up and running. According to current plans, they’re looking to construct two buildings of 35,000 and 25,000 square feet. The larger building would come first, and constitute the bulk of that estimated $26-million price tag, including planning, design, architectural and engineering work, and construction, McDonough said.
The project could break ground by 2025, and the recent influx of state funding will get them “beyond halfway there,” he said.
It also will help toward ongoing improvements to the pier, where research and education vessels will dock.
Costs for the second building are to be determined later, McDonough said.
At the beginning of this year, project partners also announced an award of $1.6 million in federal funds to start some of the site’s preliminary pier development and design work.
“Really, the possibilities are endless,” Wolf said. “And I am very excited to see, with this investment ... what new ideas come out of the [innovation] center.”
This project was one of the most well-funded of northern Michigan projects in a state budget that critics say devotes too much pork-barrel spending to downstate communities.
The budget was passed late Wednesday after Democrats — who hold a two-seat majority in the House and Senate — were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1 – once Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs it as expected.
“Eighty-plus percent of this budget went [to] Lansing [and] south,” Roth said. “And that’s what happens when leadership is from Lansing-south — they’re going to get more.”
