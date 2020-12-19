GRAYLING — Authorities arraigned a 21-year-old Grayling woman on first-degree felony child abuse charges, records show.
Kayla Marie Daykin faces up to life in prison if convicted. She was arraigned Tuesday on a single count in 46th District Court in Crawford County, when bond was also set for $20,000.
Michigan State Police said on Sept. 11 troopers responded to Munson Healthcare’s Grayling Hospital to interview a state Children’s Protective Services worker reporting a three-week-old infant with multiple injuries.
Medical officials sent the infant to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids after Daykin brought the baby to the hospital for a scheduled appointment, police said.
Attending physicians in Grand Rapids wrote in a report that the infant’s injuries were caused by “non-accidental trauma,” police said.
Crawford County prosecutors issued an arrest warrant Nov. 12, Daykin was arrested Nov. 20 at her home and the baby was placed in foster care after release from the hospital, police said.
Her next court appearance was set for Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.