GRAWN — PFAS-contaminated wells at 12 Blair Township homes will be plugged, with the homes being connected to the township water system.
A $93,150 state Drinking Water Contaminant Remediation Water will pay connection costs, ranging from $5,700 to more than $17,000 for the 12 homes — two of which are duplexes.
“Now they’ll be able to hook up to the municipal water system at no cost to them,” said Nicole Blonshine, Blair Township supervisor.
For Jeanne Hook the cost would have been $7,200 — a number she calls impossible on a fixed income.
“I’m just relieved and thankful,” Hook said. “When they put in city water there won’t be a problem anymore.”
The majority of the grant money — $74,520 — is from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The rest — $18,360 — came from Blair Township and Grand Traverse County, each of which contributed a 10 percent match.
“I would hope that it would be a huge peace of mind, just to know that you’re no longer on a well contaminated with trace levels of PFAS,” Blonshine said.
Installation of the service leads will begin by the end of this month or in early December and is dependent on the availability of contractors, as well as on the weather, she said.
All 12 of the homes are located in the township’s mobile home district and most are older mobile or modular homes, Blonshine said. A township ordinance specifies that if a well fails in that district, a homeowner cannot dig a new well, but must hook up to the township system, she said.
Those homeowners will now pay a monthly water bill of about $30 to $40 per month, depending on usage.
“I’m happy with what they’ve got going now,” said Ken Krogen, whose property has one of the contaminated wells. “I don’t like the idea of a water bill, but I’ll pay it every month to have clean water.”
Krogen said residents were told earlier this year that they may have to take out a loan to pay for the water hookup. He said he didn’t like the idea of having to pay for something that someone else caused.
PFAS are a group of more than 5,000 per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemical substances that are found in products such as firefighting foam, fabrics and carpets, pans, shampoo, shaving cream and more.
The chemicals have been in the Blair Township water table since 1995, when a fire at Carl’s Retreading facility had firefighters using the PFAS-laced foam to put it out.
Several wells were tested for contamination last year, with the 12 homes found to have PFAS in their water supplies.
The levels were well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s Health Advisory Level of 70 parts per trillion, but the Grand Traverse County Health Department provided the homes with bottled water and installed water filters as a safety precaution.
Hook said her filter was installed on her kitchen faucet about six months ago.
“Every time I wanted to brush my teeth I had to walk to the kitchen and get a cup of water,” she said. “It will be nice not to do that.”
Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the health department, said the Maximum Contamination Levels for PFAS will likely soon be lowered. A proposal to amend the Safe Drinking Water Act to reflect the new levels is set for approval by the state legislature.
The new recommended levels are much lower than 70 parts per trillion, Thorell said. Even so, the levels found in the Blair Township wells are still below the proposed maximum levels, he said.
PFAS is a man-made chemical that is not naturally found in the environment, Thorell said. It’s so new that not a lot is known about how it reacts in the environment, he said. Plugging and abandoning the wells is the long-term solution to the contamination.
“Having any detection is worrisome,” he said. “We just don’t know what that contaminant is going to do over time. Connecting to the water system immediately relieves that worry. It eliminates that question. It eliminates the possibility of exposure.”
What’s really bothersome is that PFAS chemicals have been used for so many years and in so many products, he said.
The 14 households will soon be able to breath — and drink — a little easier.
Hook, who is disabled, lives with Angel, her Chihuahua.
“She’ll be glad to get good water, too,” Hook said.
