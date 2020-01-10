From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest, in partnership with the Michigan Nonprofit Association, has awarded $110,000 in grants to 10 agencies and collaboratives to support U.S. Census outreach in historically undercounted communities.
Individual grant amounts range from $5,000 to $15,000, according to a release. Recipients were selected by a committee of community members.
The agencies and collaboratives receiving the grants are:
- Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan
- Disability Network Northern Michigan
- District Health Department #10
- Grand Traverse Community Collaborative
- Kalkaska County Commission on Aging
- Manistee County Council on Aging
- Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency
- Traverse Area District Library
- Traverse Health Clinic
- Wexford County Council on Aging
The census every 10 years counts residents across the nation. It provides information for communities, businesses and governments. Collected data is used to allocate federal funds that support education, infrastructure, and human service expenditures that are vital to our communities.
Some populations — including low-income households, seasonal residents, communities of color, immigrants and young children — historically have been under-counted by the census.
To learn more about Networks Northwest’s campaign to help provide a more accurate census count, visit nwm.org/BeCountedNW.
Networks Northwest’s member counties are Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
