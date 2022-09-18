TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s highway agency needs easements from Traverse City for work around the edges of its Grandview Parkway and East Front Street rebuild.
The Michigan Department of Transportation would pay Traverse City $59,802 for work at 19 locations if city commissioners agree, documents show.
That money would go back into the project for the city’s share of the costs, like irrigation system repairs.
They’ll decide Monday on the easements related to a project that’s stirred some outcry over its planning and features.
Critics including city Commissioner Tim Werner previously panned the design for the $20-million-plus overhaul as mostly car-focused, and pointed to a 1947 agreement that the state needs permission from the city to do any work on the road, as previously reported.
Highway agency officials defended the negotiations and argued the agreement makes no difference since MDOT would need the city’s permission anyway.
And some local nonprofits agreed the design is an improvement over current conditions.
Plans include repaving Grandview Parkway from Division Street to East Front Street, then from there to Garfield Avenue, documents show. The thoroughfare would get added crosswalks, a reconfigured intersection at East Front and Grandview, extended left turn lanes, center lane islands and more.
Construction should begin September 2023 and wrap by November 2024, according to MDOT.
Commissioners on Monday could also consider two housing-related projects, one to grant a tax break for affordable housing and another to find a developer for three adjacent city-owned lots.
The property is near the city’s Department of Public Services garage at Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue, documents show.
Commissioners Werner and Ashlea Walter asked to seek proposals to build workforce housing there, due by Oct. 17.
It’s similar to a plan to redevelop other city-owned property, including parking Lot O at State and Cass streets.
Meanwhile, Woda Cooper Companies plans to build 53 apartments on four lots on East Front Street west of Garfield Avenue.
Of those apartments, 34 would be for people earning 70 to 80 percent of area median income — up to $49,600 per year for one person, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development figures.
The developer plans to complete the four-story building in July 2025, documents show.
The agreement would allow the developer to pay a percentage of rent income from the affordable units, minus the cost of some utilities, instead of property taxes for 16 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.