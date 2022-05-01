TRAVERSE CITY — Designs are nearly final to repave and improve a major thoroughfare in Traverse City, but rising costs and material lead times have injected some doubt into the timing.
Meanwhile, a debate over how much input and control the city should have — or already has — isn’t over. City commissioners could vote on May 16 to approve a letter of understanding broadly outlining which party is responsible for what, with the Michigan Department of Transportation funding the lion’s share.
The state highway agency plans to repave East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Grandview Parkway, then the parkway from there to Division Street, as previously reported. Work will include adding center islands, crosswalks, extending or reconfiguring left-turn lanes and more.
The city may need to jump ahead with an order for iron water mains it was set to pay for anyway, city Manager Marty Colburn said. He cited warnings from MDOT officials about months-long lead times for the pipes. That could complicate the schedule if MDOT waits to buy it in usual due course.
James Lake, a spokesman for the state highway agency, said that MDOT isn’t sure yet if delaying the project is possible.
“In the scheme of things for the department, that would mean identifying another project that has sufficient funding that could move forward that could be built next year, and then that funding could be rededicated to this work in a later year,” he said.
One possibility could be to move the start of construction by a few months to ensure materials — especially the pipes — are available, Wagner said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he agreed a longer delay wouldn’t be easy, but argued it is possible if there’s a political will. He wants more negotiations between the city and MDOT, and on a more even footing.
The state agency, city officials and others have pointed to additions to the design as major improvements. Werner said he applauds Traverse Area and Recreational Trails and El Grupo Norte for pushing to get more amenities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other amenities.
But the project’s import and lifespan when it’s done is too great not to keep trying, he said — it could be even better had the city been treated more as an equal, he contended.
“Thinking of it in a 60-year timeline, if this gets delayed by some number of years in single digits, in the broader scope and in the timeline that’s insignificant,” he said.
Werner pointed to a 1947 agreement on which two outside attorneys opined is still enforceable, despite a 2017 letter from MDOT citing the state Attorney General’s office claiming it isn’t. That contract requires both city and state agree on improvements to the shared U.S. 31, M-22 and M-37 corridor.
Dan Wagner, manager for MDOT’s Traverse City Transportation Service Center, argued that agreement is irrelevant because the state agency always needed the city’s approval anyway. He and Lake defended the negotiations process, which aimed to meet numerous requests for changes and improvements alongside various state and federal highway standards.
Ballooning construction costs have already impacted other projects around the state, Lake said — Wagner said bids for one recently came back at 30 percent over estimates based on past projects.
That could add millions to a project like Traverse City’s, a roughly $20-million investment, Wagner said.
With only a finite amount of money in the department’s Five Year Transportation Program plans, and a 10-percent contingency built in for a whole five-year stretch, the department is already looking at a roughly $500 million deficit within the approved plan.
Lake said some of that money could come from recently approved infrastructure funds from the federal government, but those specifics are unknown as of yet.
Lake said the department must move ahead with plans for Grandview and East Front that Wagner figured are at about the 95-percent point.
The state agency also needs a signed letter of understanding “at some point very soon,” or a clear indicator that the project isn’t moving forward, Wagner said.
“And if it’s the latter, we’ll likely have to begin planning a resurfacing project for that stretch, something that could get us another eight to 10 years from the pavement life and then work on getting a reconstruction project added to our five-year program at some point, hopefully to be completed eight to 10 years from the resurfacing,” he said, adding that decade or so would ensure the repaving isn’t wasted dollars.
Colburn at a recent meeting said he received a draft letter of understanding at the end of March. His intent was to bring it to the commission in April but after learning of possible schedule changes, he wanted to find out a more firm timeline before the board considered it.
It’s not the only thing happening in Traverse City in the summer of 2023, Mayor Richard Lewis said. The city has two more bridge projects in the pipeline.
“Fortunately for us the public has lived with four major bridge projects in the last year, and thank you very much for their patience,” he said.
But Lewis couldn’t see how the bridge and thoroughfare work could coincide without even tougher traffic disruptions, he said.
Wagner said that although MDOT is handling bidding for the bridge projects, they’re ultimately city-run, and the two parties are working on coordinating them.
Werner suggested at a recent study session that the city hire another specialist to serve as a unified voice in negotiations with MDOT over the project’s design particulars. A traffic safety engineer already worked with city administration during regular meetings with MDOT planners.
Lake said the department will meet and discuss the project with anyone. But timing is key with the state already working to meet what BLANK called an “aggressive” timeline for the project.
Plus, Lake said it’s not clear what’s left to negotiate, something Colburn echoed in a previous meeting.
While Colburn told commissioners he believes the city and MDOT continue to work together in good faith on the project, Werner said he doesn’t agree.
Lewis said he appreciated the “meaningful and open” discussions at the previous meeting, and will see what commissioners want to do on Monday.
The agenda shows they could refer a vote on a letter of understanding to May 16 — Colburn said the whole commission isn’t expected Monday.
Werner said he’s looking forward to discussing the letter of understanding on Monday even if there isn’t a vote. But a recent positive covid-19 test has him doubting his own attendance — he’s looking to the latest official guidance to decide.
“If I am there, I will be wearing a mask,” he said.
