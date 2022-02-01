TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Transportation wants the public’s input on new designs for Grandview Parkway and part of East Front Street.
Plans to repave the thoroughfare between Division Street and Garfield Avenue that carries three different trunklines — U.S. 31, M-72 and M-37 — starting in 2023 have been in the works since November 2017, said James Lake, MDOT North Region spokesman. The project is estimated to cost $19 million, not including some underground city utility work being coordinated with the project.
Designs, while not final, are drawing some attention — and criticism. So is the process behind them, and while Lake defended both, some observers think they’re too car-centric, and that MDOT needs more input to get the design right.
“I think that this is a huge opportunity to rebuild and redesign the road in a way that better connects people between the downtown and the waterfront,” said James Bruckbauer, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities’ deputy director.
He’s encouraging people to attend two virtual meetings MDOT will host on Wednesday and Thursday so they can have their say.
Presenters from AECOM, the firm that’s designing the project, will review preliminary designs for 30 minutes, followed by about 90 minutes when the virtual audience can comment or ask questions, Lake said.
Designs so far include, along with new pavement throughout, adding a second left-turn lane for westbound Grandview Parkway traffic turning onto Division Street, plus a new median west of the intersection, drawings show. The Park Street intersection would get medians on either side as well.
Other intersections would be improved, too, drawings show: East Front Street would have a small curve to meet Grandview Parkway at a right angle, along with a new pedestrian crossing and shared bike-walk path nearby. And Peninsula Drive would be narrowed where it meets East Front Street, with a left-turn lane, medians and crosswalk added to the latter.
Traverse City resident and former TART Trails Executive Director Bob Otwell thinks the plans so far are too car-centered. Plus, he fears the added turn lanes could make two roads full of fast, loud traffic worse on both fronts. More traffic noise would be a blight to people who live on the corridor, or play at parks and beaches alongside it.
Bruckbauer echoed those concerns in an email from the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.
He praised the pedestrian-friendly elements in the design so far. But Bruckbauer said he believes MDOT needs to go further, particularly in adding more crossings to reach the waterfront.
Lucas Porath, the project’s manager for MDOT, said the design aims to balance different uses — Lake echoed this, adding some users might find the end result doesn’t include everything they preferred to see.
Porath said MDOT’s desire is to slow traffic, including by narrowing travel lanes in spots and adding other elements like roadside plantings.
“I think people have the perception maybe that our goal is to increase traffic speeds, and it’s the opposite,” he said.
Both Lake and Porath said plans do include a new crossing at the Grandview Parkway and Front Street intersection, an addition largely driven by city input.
Lake acknowledged that the size of the road’s right-of-way placed some constraints on the design, as did funding availability. That right-of-way is further restricted by private and parkland properties, plus some with historical significance.
Lake said those space and traffic volume limitations driving the design are why the public didn’t see the designs until MDOT had something to show them.
While Otwell plans on attending the meetings, he thinks the process has sorely lacked public input, to the point where MDOT should start over.
Otwell said he’s been watching transportation design efforts since a previous Grandview Parkway project in the 1990s. He thinks the project is a good shot to start from scratch on a much-improved design that will be there for decades.
“The old one was here 60 years, these new curbs could be here a long time, so to me it’s much more important they get it right than worry about MDOT’s schedule,” he said.
An agency timeline shows designs being finalized in April, and ready for bids by November.
Bruckbauer echoed those concerns, although he wouldn’t ask to restart the process, he said.
“Before finalizing any designs, they need to incorporate more feedback from the community,” he said.
He pointed to Division Street’s repaving and redesign, another MDOT project. Bruckbauer wondered why MDOT didn’t do the same robust input process for Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.
Lake acknowledged MDOT had more meetings before the Division Street project. That’s because state lawmakers set aside money specifically for a Planning and Environmental Linkages study to learn what people wanted in the whole corridor, not just the rebuilt and reworked part, Lake said.
Those studies aren’t typical, and MDOT didn’t do one for the Grandview Parkway and East Front Street project, although a bit of the previous one shows up at the Division Street and Grandview Parkway intersection, Porath said.
He added that both upcoming meetings were planned to show updates to the plans since a pair of open houses in November.
In the years prior to that, MDOT consulted with city administrators and user groups like TART Trails — those eventually became weekly meetings, Lake said.
City Commissioner Tim Werner said he sat in on a few of those weekly meetings. They seemed largely pro forma to him, and he’s skeptical of the upcoming public meetings as well. To him, MDOT seems to be pushing ahead regardless, only making requested changes when the agency agrees, he said.
Lake rejected this, and said the meetings have been productive in driving plan changes. They’re a chance for all parties to work out various issues and get as close to agreement as possible, he said.
Werner said he believes the city commission has some leverage to ensure a good design. He pointed to a 1947 agreement between the city and MDOT predecessor Michigan Department of Highways requiring the city’s OK for any roadwork along the shared U.S. 31, M-37 and M-22 corridor.
Porath said Act 51 of 1951 overrules that agreement — that law gives MDOT the exclusive right to work on roads in its right-of-ways, according to a 2017 letter from MDOT to city Engineer Tim Lodge.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht wasn’t available Monday.
Porath said MDOT is coordinating heavily with the city on the project anyway. Plus, city commissioners will have to approve temporary grading on city property to build new sidewalks for the project, and withholding that approval could hold up the project.
Aside from the meetings, Porath said MDOT is accepting comments. He urged people to get them in by April, although MDOT could consider comments through August.
