TRAVERSE CITY — As plans to rebuild a major thoroughfare in Traverse City take shape, city leaders could hire an outside expert to negotiate with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he wants a unified voice to work with the state road agency on designs for a repaved and reconfigured Grandview Parkway between Division to East Front streets, and East Front from there to Garfield Avenue. The commission will, at a future meeting, discuss hiring someone to be that voice, although not all commissioners are convinced.
Werner also believes the city should play its high card: a 1947 agreement that the city and state must both agree to work on the shared U.S. 31, M-22 and M-37 thoroughfare.
Two outside attorneys recently reviewed the document and concluded it’s still valid, rejecting past assertions from the state that it’s been superseded by law, as previously reported.
Meanwhile, Mayor Richard Lewis said he believed city leaders previously agreed not to use the agreement as a “weapon,” and city Engineer Tim Lodge said raising it in a “nonthreatening” manner has already yielded results.
“I have seen some creativity from MDOT, which normally it’s been challenging to get people out of their comfort zone on design,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she believes that agreement is a unique factor that requires bringing in someone besides city Manager Marty Colburn, city Engineer Tim Lodge and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht. They all serve the city well, she said, but she voiced support for hiring a specialist as the city did before with Chris Zull of Progressive AE, but someone solely focused on the Grandview and East Front project.
Zull joined Colburn and Lodge for recurring meetings with MDOT staff to talk about the project, meetings the city and its Downtown Development Authority requested in October, Colburn said. He asked commissioners what more they would want to see if they did hire another professional after pointing to a non-exhaustive list of wins from those meetings.
While Colburn said he believes the state agency has been working with the city on the project in good faith, he agreed there’s a disconnect between what local governments and MDOT look for in street designs to serve all users. It’s an issue he raised with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her recent visit and hopes to pursue further with her office at a future meeting.
The 1947 agreement gives the city even footing with MDOT, a power dynamic that has been lacking in discussions with city officials, Werner argued. Even with the changes the highway agency agreed to, the project design could be different had the parties started out as equal partners.
Just raising the agreement with Rick Liptak, a previous MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center director, in 2017 had an impact, Lodge said. Having the recent opinion that it’s still enforceable certainly helps but he believes MDOT planners have been far more willing to consider design concepts.
James Lake, a spokesman for MDOT, previously defended the planning process as a collaborative one amid criticism from Werner and some city residents.
Bicycling advocacy nonprofit El Grupo Norte was among the organizations and people to push for a better planning process for a project that likely won’t be repeated any time soon.
Gary Howe, the nonprofit’s advocacy director, said he wouldn’t want to risk delaying a project on a road that already sees people darting through summer traffic at intersections that would get crosswalks in the redesign but currently lacks them.
“I plainly believe that if the design we have today was built tomorrow, we’d have a better community for it,” he said. “I don’t see a whole lot you’re going to squeeze out of the process if it’s delayed.”
Meanwhile, there’s plenty within the city’s control that can make it easier for pedestrians, bicyclists and others to travel across and alongside the corridor, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails CEO Julie Clark said.
It’s part of a parallel project planned alongside the roadway, and Clark urged the city to do its part on plans that could inform what MDOT decides to do.
Lewis said he believed hiring a specialist would be a wasted effort, even if he wasn’t happy with how the state agency worked with the city at first either.
There’s no guarantee that MDOT would agree to meet with whoever the city hires, Lewis argued. He would rather the city commission speak directly to someone in the agency with decision-making authority.
Details about the project’s timeline have been hard to nail down in light of rising costs and supply chain delays, Colburn said — Lodge said a letter of understanding between the city and state, previously expected by the end of April, hasn’t arrived yet, but work could still start in 2023 even with that delay.
