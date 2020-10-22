TRAVERSE CITY — Select road patrol deputies with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department have begun a “test drive” of body cameras, four months after an anti-racism group pledged $30,000 from an anonymous donor toward their purchase.
“Yesterday was the first day they were used in the field,” Sheriff Tom Bensley said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s a trial run, there is going to be a learning curve. We’ll evaluate them on how well they work, how well they record, how easy it is to upload video to the cloud, how easy it is to retrieve video from the cloud.”
The models being tested are from two different manufacturers, Axion and Getac, and retail for about $200, information from the manufacturer shows. Though training, regular maintenance, video storage and staff time are expected to be much more costly, Bensley said.
Mandatory body cams for road patrol officers was one of 10 law enforcement reforms the Anti-Racism Task Force — now E3 — delivered to elected officials at a county commission meeting in June.
Holly T. Bird, who sits on E3’s decision-making council, said the group has been meeting almost weekly with Bensley since announcing their demands for reform.
These range from adoption of an official policy against racial profiling to offering resource referrals to those in crisis, though most of their discussions thus far have focused on body cameras, she said.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Bird said, of camera use. “They hold up accountability for police officers, as well as for jail administrators and for potential arrestees. There have been plenty of studies out there that have shown not only do the number of complaints against police go down because of body cameras, but court costs decrease.”
Bird, an attorney, tribal judge and Native American activist, said when law enforcement regularly use body cameras, more plea deals are offered by prosecutors and accepted by defendants, meaning fewer trials.
Bensley made the announcement about body camera testing during a county board meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners were discussing 2021 budget recommendations. Bensley said to utilize body cameras properly, a joint request between himself, Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg and county IT staff would be required.
“We don’t have cost numbers yet, because until we test them out we don’t know what we’re buying and we need to get input from those other county offices,” Bensley said, when asked specifics on what could be purchased with the $30,000 donation.
A dozen people spoke about body cameras at the public comment portion of the board meeting, all in support.
Some commenters brought up the Traverse City Police Department, which purchased body cameras earlier this year, as an example and expressed frustration the sheriff had yet to follow suit.
Bird echoed this.
“We’re a little bit concerned that the sheriff’s department might be dragging its heals until after the election,” she said.
Bensley is seeking re-election in November and has been challenged for the office by Greg Hall.
Bensley said he will be deliberate in evaluating how to add body cameras to the department to make sure the model chosen, the required officer training and any developed policies for their use, are sound decisions.
Such deliberation takes time, he said.
The city had dash cams inside police vehicles several years ago, Bensley said, so that department had an established policy while the county was starting from scratch.
The sheriff’s department did develop a body cam policy, however, even before testing any of the cameras, which addresses scope, purpose and who owns the camera (the county).
“But basically, it comes down to one sentence,” Bensley said. “The officer should record all contact with citizens.”
The county’s insurer, Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority, offers reimbursement grants for some body cam purchases, something Bensley said he may apply for with the county’s required approval.
A cost analysis, a budget and a policy for responding to court, attorney and media requests for video generated by road patrol body cams, is expected to be discussed at a future board meeting.
