Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.