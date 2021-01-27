TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff this week warned area residents to be aware of a scam reported to authorities.
Scammers are telephoning or emailing, saying they are "Microsoft Support" and there's a security breach of their computer. An 800-number is then offered as a means to resolve the problem, the sheriff said.
Authorities said the same scammer then answers the phone and claims to be a fraud department employee, further telling potential victims to put money on Green Dot or Target cards and then read the card and PIN over the phone — ultimately stealing the money.
Anyone who receives such a phone call or email is encouraged not to return the calls and delete the emails, the sheriff said.
