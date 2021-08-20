TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County ad hoc committee is gathering data to determine the future home of its senior services programs.
But some in the public, including several Traverse City Senior Center users, wonder what’s keeping the county and Traverse City from reaching an agreement on building a new senior center at the current location on West Grand Traverse Bay.
It’s a question that came up repeatedly during an ad hoc meeting Thursday. And it’s one that led to a heated exchange between city Mayor Jim Carruthers on one side, and county Administrator Nate Alger and ad hoc Chairwoman Alisa Korn on the other. They traded blame over the dissolution in August 2020 of an agreement to build a new county-run, millage-funded and city-owned building on the city park, and on the lack of an agreement since then.
Korn and Carruthers at one point seemed to agree that both city and county leaders need to sit down and work it out.
“If they are willing to sit down and chat, I would love to do so,” Alger said after the meeting.
Carruthers said after the meeting that the county seems unwilling to work with the city.
“Some of us are tired of playing games with the county on this,” he said.
Alger said the county wants an extension on the agreement and is willing to work out another one, but its request hasn’t received a response from the city so far — a message for city Manager Marty Colburn left Thursday afternoon wasn’t returned.
Carruthers spoke amid a stream of people who implored the ad hoc committee to keep the senior center at its current location. They also stressed the need to replace the current, outdated and undersized building.
Robert Epstein told the committee he sees the senior center as a place where older residents can access the bay, whether if they live in view of it or if they live in the “hinterlands.”
He empathized with the conflict between county and city, recalling his own experiences with it as an elected official downstate.
“It’s a pain in the neck, I appreciate that,” he said. “At some point you have to rise above it and do something that will exist forever.”
Those comments followed a presentation by Senior Center Networks Manager Michelle Krumm and county Commission on Aging Director Lana Payne on the age breakdowns of both senior center and commission on aging users.
Those numbers track pretty closely among the different age groups, with senior center users eclipsing commission on aging clients in most except among older users, Payne said. While 16.3 percent of senior center members are ages 75 to 79 compared to 15 percent of commission on aging clients, 17 percent of commission on aging clients and 12.8 percent of senior center members are between 80 and 84.
“So once people are in their 80s, that’s when we really start to see them needing that assistance from the commission on aging,” she said.
Senior center network use grew dramatically from 2017 to 2021, with 62,364 sign-ins in 2017 and 82,632 in 2021, Krumm said. Of those, 20,474 were for recreation and exercise in 2017 and in 2021, that figure was 42,154.
Payne also pointed to recent U.S. Census figures that show a growing need for services aimed at older residents, especially if county trends follow larger ones, she said. In Michigan, 24 percent of the population is expected to be 60 or older. That would amount to 24,734 people in Grand Traverse County at 60 and up, assuming the population climbs to 103,059 as projected.
Korn said the commission on aging’s lease ending about the same time the Traverse City Senior Center’s does — Alger said afterward the county is looking to extend its agreement to use the city-owned building, which lapses at the end of the year — presents an opportunity to rethink how to provide both services going forward.
That includes looking at whether Senior Center Networks will stay at its current home near the bay, Korn said. She noted the county doesn’t own any senior center locations, including those in Kingsley and Interlochen. She said she couldn’t understand why the ad hoc committee’s been subjected to so much animosity for looking into the issue.
She couldn’t say whether the city and county will work out an agreement on keeping the East Front Street park as its home.
“What I can say is the county does not build buildings on other peoples’ property,” she said.
Jim Morath of Williamsburg said he was confused as to why city and county officials couldn’t work it out. He said people weren’t interested in hearing about the infighting or legal hang-ups.
“Work it out, that’s all we ask of you,” he said. “Work it out and do what we would like. We’re not saying it just for ourselves, we’re saying it for everyone who comes after us. Please let them have a place that’s beautiful on the bay.”
