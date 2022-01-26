TRAVERSE CITY — It was chilly in Traverse City on Thursday morning, with temperatures reaching below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
Cold temperatures impact the Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s ability to salt the roads, Brad Kluczynski, GTCRC manager, said.
He said road salt is only good down to 17 or 18 degrees Fahrenheit and can last down to 15 degrees, melting about nine pounds of ice per pound of salt at 20 degrees, so it becomes less effective when the weather gets colder.
As a result, the road commission adds sand to its salt mixture to keep traction on the roads, using about 500 to 600 tons of sand in the most recent snow event, and more for the season.
Cold temperatures, he said, are one of the worst things for the road commission to deal with, especially because the county doesn’t have the ability to use special mixtures like ice melt, or magnesium chloride, which can cost $700 to $800 per ton.
Salt costs $85 a ton.
So far this winter, the county used 7,500 tons of salt, a little more than half of what they expect to use over the entire season, which is usually about 14,000 tons.
Kluczynski said they have used several hundred tons of salt in the last two days, about double what they normally use, which is about 150 tons.
He said the biggest problem the road commission has right now is the light and fluffy powder, which compacts and builds up when vehicles go over it to the point that, shy of a warm-up, there’s nothing that can be done to get it off the ground.
“I mean, even scraping it, we’re not able to pull it completely off, so we’re relying heavily on our sand usage to keep our roads — have better traction,” he said.
The full impact of what the winter weather is doing to the roads won’t be known until summer, however, when the weather thaws, which Kluczynski said won’t be until the end of March.
The recent weather is some of the coldest Traverse City has had this winter, with temperatures reaching -2 degrees around 6 a.m. at Cherry Capitol Airport on Wednesday, tying Jan. 16 for the coldest day, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures ranged anywhere from -14 to -24 degrees in northern Michigan toward the early morning hours on Wednesday, taking all night to get there.
The cold will continue over the next couple of weeks, minus a brief thaw with highs in the upper 30s or 40s in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the thaw, a mix of snow and rain is expected.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said the thaw isn’t going to last too long and that, with the snow/rain mix, it could get pretty messy. He said, even with the recent snowfall, he doesn’t expect it will help seasonal snowfall totals, which, he said, have been below normal.
To date, there have been 63.3 inches of snow for the season in Traverse City, with the average being 101.4 inches.
Ginger Smith, TCAPS communications director, said there were no late arrivals or crashes for buses Wednesday morning; and, a Grand Traverse County 9-1-1 dispatcher said they’ve had quite a few crashes over the weekend with the snow but said the increase isn’t unusual.
Nonetheless, AAA did put out a statewide arctic air advisory and said they expected calls for dead car batteries and other service-related needs to jump across Michigan as temperatures dropped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.