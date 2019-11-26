TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commissioners unanimously passed a $24.6 million budget Tuesday, following an hour-long performance review of Manager Brand Kluczynski, rating him as good to excellent in leading the office.
“Personally, I think he exceeded my expectations,” said Road Commission Chairman Jason Gillman. “I expect that you’re going to be here for a long time, I really do.”
Kluczynski, 49, was hired in February, beating out 16 other applicants to replace Jim Cook who retired in December. Kluczynski was the Village of Elk Rapids’ Department of Public Works superintendent, and had experience working for the city of Ann Arbor.
Other commissioners agreed with Gillman’s assessment, though did identify board relations as an area for improvement.
“If it’s high profile, if it’s on social media, we want to know about it,” said Commissioner Marc McKellar.
Kluczynski called his first 10 months on the job “an interesting year, a busy year,” and requested he and the board spend more time in 2020 on strategic planning. He also said he planned to organize the office to be more business-like.
For example, he established a vehicle management plan, which the board approved, and in the past several months worked with Finance Manager Phil Masserant to draft a budget with more detail than commissioners deliberated over in prior years.
“You need to credit the staff in my success,” Kluczynski said.
Highlights of the 2020 budget include an environmental impact study ($1 million) to identify the best place for a bridge over the Boardman River as part of the East/West transportation plan.
Although controversial in the past, the only comment regarding the bridge or the impact study was mailed in — a letter from John Nelson of Garfield Township.
“Thank you for requesting money for implementing the short term recommendations from the East-West Study, making South Airport Road and the Beitner-Keystone corridor more efficient makes sense,” Nelson wrote. “Expending resources, at this time, for a new bridge should be shelved.”
Nelson listed the cost-benefit ratio, the Grand Vision and East-West mobility studies and use of millage dollars, as reasons.
His letter was made part of the meeting record. Other approved expenditures include replacement of the road commission’s garage in Kingsley ($2-3 million); purchasing new equipment such as a tandem-axle truck, a rubber tire excavator, a wheel loader and a 10,000 lb. tractor ($1.8 million); repairing or replacing the roof at the road commission’s administrative building and garage ($400,000) and updating software and computers ($196,000).
Field services workers labor costs of $2.75 million make up 58 percent of the commission’s labor and benefit budget; engineering workers at $630,000 make up 14 percent; shop services workers and administration at $500,000 and $480,000 each make up 11 percent and traffic services workers at $200,000 make up 5 percent. One percent of the budget is spent on commissioners.
Projected revenues include approximately $13.9 million from the state gas tax, $4 million from the millage, $2.2 million from the federal government, $1.1 million from state maintenance funds and the remainder from local sources.
In 2021, work in second phase of the East-West Corridor Transportation Study is planned to continue, with new roundabouts installed on Hammond Road at the Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile Road intersections, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
The driveway off Keystone into the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer fields is planned to be moved to the south, to connect with Cass Road.
The Road Commission also approved handing over some weighmaster enforcement for frost laws to the Michigan State Police and renewed a radio communications contract for the Harris Road tower.
