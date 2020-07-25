TRAVERSE CITY — A home at the northwest corner of Keystone and Cass roads will be purchased by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission and demolished to make way for a roundabout.
Road commissioners went into closed session at their meeting June 25, and again July 23, to discuss the purchase and Thursday unanimously approved spending $375,000 for the property, plus $5,186 in moving and closing costs.
“We have an agreement and we just want to make sure you are happy with the numbers,” Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski told commissioners.
The home belongs to Don and Hannah Topping, who moved into the house in February 2018, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Grand Traverse County land records list their purchase price as $209,500. A Zillow online estimate currently values the house at $241,075.
Statutory requirements call for municipal entities to pay at least 125 percent of a home’s value when private homeowners are being asked to move for a road project, Kluczynski said Friday.
Negotiations went smoothly, he said, and came within a few hundred dollars of what road commissioners initially estimated for the purchase price.
The $375,000 price is slightly more than 155 percent of the $240,000 online estimate.
Consumers Energy has a transformer station on the southwest corner of Cass and Keystone and a substation to the southeast — several power lines cut across both parcels. MDOT owns the rail line on the east side of Keystone Road. The Keystone Soccer Complex is east of the railroad and north of the substation.
Project designs and the right-of-way that would come with various layouts, will be considered, County Highway Engineer Wayne Schoonover previously told the Record-Eagle. There aren’t any apparent concerns regarding environmental or historical impacts, he said.
The purchase to make room for a roundabout at that corner is just one recommendation adopted from the East-West Corridor Transportation Study’s final report, completed in May 2019, to address mobility issues in the county.
Roundabouts are also planned for the intersections of Four Mile and Hammond roads and Beitner and River roads. Those are not expected to require purchases or demolitions, the study shows.
