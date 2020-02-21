TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy recently received the 2020 Pure Award at the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism. Traverse City Tourism nominated GTRLC and its Campaign for Generations. The GTRLC was recognized for incorporating natural, cultural and/or heritage stewardship in their daily operations. The Campaign for Generations is a $71.4 million program encompassing 29 protection and parkland locations in five northern Michigan counties.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy awarded
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
