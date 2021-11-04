TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board approved a resolution to work with city officials on a capital campaign to fund a new senior center on the bay, where it is now.
The Resolution Affirming Cooperation to Build a New Senior Center restates the county’s resolve to work with the city to get it built. It also sets aside $25,000 of county money per year for four years to hire a consultant to run a joint campaign with the city.
While all six commissioners present Wednesday gave their support to the resolution, not all were in favor of fundraising. Instead, they said voters should decide whether to support a millage to fund replacement of the old, outdated senior center.
Commissioner Ron Clous was absent.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley called the center an “urban hub” that is used by people all over the county. He supports putting the question on the ballot.
“There are 100,000 people in the county,” Hundley said. “If they didn’t want it, they’d tell us pretty clearly.”
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said she is concerned that the resolution resets back to 2018 and ignores all the work that has already been done, including a millage request that never made it on the ballot.
It also specifically directs county staff to work with city staff “to effectuate the raising of funds” and says nothing about a millage, she said.
Coffia said she would like to see an ad hoc committee form between the city and county to discuss funding options, which, in addition to a millage or a capital campaign, could look at whether American Rescue Plan Act money could be used. An October letter from Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn asked for that committee.
Coffia requested that the resolution be tabled until the city can be involved in the funding discussion and a friendly amendment added that a millage would still be under consideration. Her motion was turned down on a vote of 4-2, with Hundley joining her to vote “yes.”
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said he does not support a county-wide millage because the center is not used by the whole county. There are five centers around the county in Fife Lake, Kingsley, Acme and Interlochen, in addition to the Traverse City location. Those people may never use it, he said.
Hentschel said he doesn’t see a fundraising campaign taking longer than four years.
Commissioner Brad Jewett said the resolution does not preclude a millage in the future. What it does do is move things forward, he said.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers spoke during public comment, saying he supports the reauthorization of the 2018 resolution and said the city is willing to work with the county on the project.
After the 2018 agreement the city held focus groups and hired an architect to come up with plans for a new senior center in Milliken Park, where it is now located. At that time the Senior Center Friends came up with the idea to put a millage question to voters to fund the $5.58 million project.
“Don’t waste money on consultants,” Carruthers said. “Lets not waste any more time ... We have seniors that would like to see this building in their lifetimes.”
Hal Gurian of Long Lake Township said he thinks the city should build the new center.
“We need a new senior center, but I do not believe the taxpayers of Grand Traverse County should pay for it,” Gurian said.
Bridget Frank, who teaches Pilates at the senior center, said everyone had plenty of opportunity to have input at the focus groups that were held following the 2018 resolution.
A lot of time and money has already been spent and it’s time to move forward, Frank said.
Three years ago, when the original resolution was approved, the county put aside $250,000 toward the project. That money remains in the fund.
Hentschel wrote the resolution in response to what he calls misinformation about where the center would be located. Rumors were that it would be moved, he said.
“Which is very confusing because the center is not owned by the county,” Hentschel said. “The county can’t move it ... the only way programming would cease at that location is if the City of Traverse City didn’t want us.”
Hentschel said the county is considering building a senior services building on county-owned property on Lafranier Road. The building would create a new home for the Commission on Aging, Veterans Affairs and the Senior Center Network, which now has offices in the senior center at 801 Front St. It may also have a community room for expanded programming.
An ad hoc committee of the county Parks and Recreation Commission formed to look at combining the agencies in one building, which Hentschel said never included a plan to move the senior center to that location.
The center is located in the city-owned park and some commissioners have balked at constructing a building on property the county doesn’t own.
The current senior center is owned by the city and leased to the county under a management agreement that is set to expire in December.
It is operated by the county Senior Center Network, which has a 0.0972-mill property tax that collects about $530,500 per year and pays for programming at all five center locations.
The city and county have also been unable to come to an agreement on extending the lease agreement.
