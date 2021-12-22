TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to decline Long Lake Township’s proposal to take over ownership of Twin Lakes Park.
In a meeting on Dec. 16, Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool presented a proposal for the county Parks and Recreation Board to transfer ownership of Twin Lakes Park to the township. The board voted 7-0 — with commissioner Andy Smits absent — to continue the ownership of the park in the county’s name, but leave the matter open to be voted on and discussed in future meetings.
Board president Alisa Korn wanted the motion considered by the board to state that the issue can also be voted on by Grand Traverse County’s Board of Commissioners. She said wording the motion in such a way reflects the interests of both boards.
“My understanding is that it originated at that level and perhaps they are inclined to have a discussion that perhaps we are not inclined to have,” Korn said at the beginning of the board’s discussion on the proposal.
County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said he does not personally have plans to put the Long Lake Township proposal on the agenda for his board’s next meeting, and he has not heard if another commissioner plans on doing so. He said if the proposal came before his board it would most likely come down to “who has the most passion to run the park”.
Lemcool previously presented his proposal to the commission’s Business Development Team on Nov. 2. Korn put it on the agenda for the full board to hear the proposal, discuss its merits and take a vote on it because of the difficulty of the decision.
“Every year there’s a tough thing in Parks, so voila, here we are with our tough thing,” Korn said. “And this is a weird, tough thing … This is one of the first times where there really is no clear answer.”
In his presentation, Lemcool said Long Lake is interested in updating the facilities at Twin Lakes and maintaining it as a welcoming space for the surrounding community. Among many updates and repairs, Lemcool expressed interest in putting a library in the Oleson Cabin at the park, upgrading the showers and dorm rooms and installing a kitchen in the dormitory building.
“Our parks aren’t just used by Long Lake residents; They’re used by everybody,” Lemcool said. “You talk to people, they come in from Acme township, they come from Traverse City, they come from Interlochen. We take care of our parks.”
Heidi Cartwright Thompson, great-granddaughter of the late probate court Judge Parm Gilbert, one of the initial owners of the Twin Lakes property, spoke at the meeting in favor of Long Lake’s proposal. She expressed appreciation for the county’s maintenance of the park and said that she has contacted her other family members and they are also supportive of the transfer of ownership.
“You guys have brought it this far, maybe it’s a new phase,” Thompson said.
The County Parks and Recreation board has a long history with Twin Lakes Park and the prospect of passing off its ownership.
In 2004, Korn said the county commissioners offered to transfer ownership of Twin Lakes Park to Long Lake Township, but the township denied the transfer at the time. In 2014, Korn proposed the county sell the park to an organization that would turn it into a rehabilitation center, but the idea was “remarkably unpopular”, she said.
This year, the board had a few reasons for voting to maintain ownership of Twin Lakes rather than passing it off.
In a letter that Lemcool wrote to former county parks and recreation director Kristine Erickson, he requested $50,000 from the county per year for four years toward the continued maintenance of Twin Lakes. The stipend was one of the focuses of the commissioners’ discussion on the proposal.
“Never have I ever walked into a contract and had somebody say, ‘Hey, cool, I want your property but you’re going to pay me to take that and do exactly what you already planned on doing and are capable of doing but you’re going to give me money to do it,’” Commissioner Jessica Brutzman said. “To me that’s just kind of — I’m not wrapping my head around it.”
Lemcool said he would be open to negotiating the payment amount, but other board members were hesitant to transfer ownership because of the county’s current work on the park.
“I don’t know if transfer of ownership really makes sense because we are so aligned. I see a lot of these things being able to happen in partnership,” Commissioner Grace Edinger said. “And with that, we wouldn’t lose streams of revenue and give out additional money that we just don’t really have right now.”
Another issue underlying the Long Lake decision is the county’s lease with YouthWork, a program run through Child and Family Services (CFS) that hires young people through AmeriCorps and equips them with skills for future careers in construction and conservation. YouthWork began a three year lease with the county to operate out of the dormitory building at Twin Lakes Park while repairing the park’s buildings as well as other county parks in the spring of 2021.
Lemcool said he would be open to honoring the lease with YouthWork. He said it was a “great program” during his proposal and said it aligned with the original owner’s values.
On Dec. 7, YouthWork Director Bill Watson presented a proposal to the Business Development Team to extend YouthWork’s lease at Twin Lakes and give YouthWork full control of the dormitory building. On Thursday, Commissioner Rod Kivell told the rest of the board about YouthWork’s proposal and pointed out that YouthWork already does repairs and maintenance on Twin Lakes facilities and other county parks as part of their programming at no cost to the county, which has helped their budget.
In regard to the Long Lake proposal, Kivell echoed some of the other commissioners’ sentiments and added that he was mostly hung up on the fact that the county can do — and in some instances already is doing — the repairs and maintenance Lemcool proposed the township would do with ownership over the park. He also said the township can accomplish those repairs and additions alongside the county without taking ownership of the park.
“I feel that we’re getting into finger pointing on who’s going to do what,” Kivell said. “And we have done a lot over the last five years or more … That’s where I’m just struggling with: Why is that all about the name of who owns it?”
