TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County man, suspected of stealing one vehicle, may have been caught in the act of trying to take another, police say.
At 7:21 a.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man took an unlocked delivery van from the 1000 block of Division and 14th streets, Traverse City Police Department’s Lt. Steve Sivek reported.
The suspect drove south, pulled into the parking lot of another business, then tried to steal a car, Sivek said.
That’s when onlookers grew suspicious and called 911 to report him. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the man also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court.
At first, the suspect resisted being taken into custody, Sivek said. He was finally arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
Police are seeking charges of unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle and obstructing and resisting arrest. Their report has been sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, where the charges are expected to be finalized.
