TRAVERSE CITY — More than half of the American Rescue Plan Act money Grand Traverse County receives will be counted as making up for potential revenue losses seen in 2020 during the pandemic.
The county board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve using a standard loss of $10 million for 2020, rather than a formula that calculated a loss of $2.3 million in potential revenues. The county is getting $18.2 million in ARPA money split in two payments, one of which was received in July.
The $10 million carve-out can be used for government operations in an expansion of the U.S. Treasury Department’s final rule of how ARPA money can be spent. The option provides more flexibility on how the money can be spent and does not require an accounting of how it is spent to be reported to the Treasury Department, as other ARPA funds do.
It also does not fall under a deadline that says ARPA funds have to be allocated by December 2024, with projects completed by December 2026.
The county did not actually lose any revenue and in fact, saw an increase as property taxes ticked up because of the housing boon. But a final rule released by the U.S. Treasury in early January lets municipalities report losses using a standard allowance of $10 million.
Up to this point recipients of ARPA funding have been operating under an interim final rule that put expected growth for municipalities at 4.1 percent. Any municipality that did not hit that mark could claim the difference as a loss.
Over the last few years Grand Traverse County revenue grew by an average of 3.5 percent per year and did not decline during the pandemic.
By claiming $10 million in losses, the county will have more discretion in how that money is spent, said Dean Bott, finance director. He said the $10 million can be used for anything that Grand Traverse County can legally do that’s government services.
“It gives us the greatest flexibility with the use of those funds and in my opinion, it’s the least amount of risk when we do our federal single audit report, as well,” Bott said. “Government services is a pretty broad category.”
Bott said $10 million is not being set aside and the board will ultimately still decide where the entire $18.2 million is spent.
The final rule goes into effect April 1 and county administrators thought they had until then to opt for the standard loss. The Lansing-based Public Sector Consultants is being paid up to $50,000 to lead the county through the process.
“In talking with our consultant, this is a one time irrevocable decision,” Alger said, adding that the interim rule made it clear that general operations should be considered when spending ARPA money. He also noted that the county has not yet engaged the community in the process.
Going with the standard allowance is the best option as it gives the county the most flexibility in spending the money, he said.
A 15-member American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee was appointed in January with the first meeting taking place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the county governmental center.
Committee members represent 11 sectors to focus on, including business, childcare, economic development, education, health care, housing, human services, philanthropy, public safety, transportation and workforce development.
Alger, Bott, deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth and human resources Director Donna Kinsey are also on the committee.
In Leelanau County the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday to spend up to $3.2 million in ARPA funds on a project to install a fiber-to-the-home system over the next two years with the goal of providing broadband to every resident.
County Administrator Chet Janik said the board authorized him to negotiate a contract with Point Broadband of Alabama. In all, the project will cost $17 million, with the company committing about $12 million and the county $5 million, leaving a gap of about $1.8 million, he said.
That gap may be paid for with a rumored second round of ARPA funding, Janik said, as the state has about $5 billion in unspent funds.
The county received $4.2 million in ARPA funds and could have used the federal standard to claim the entire amount in lost revenue.
“To us it wouldn’t make much of a difference because broadband is one of the areas where the money can be spent,” Janik said.
After putting out a call for ideas on how to spend the money last year, the county received 127 communications. Of those, 75 percent requested expansion of broadband. The second most popular request was for affordable housing and the third was for social services.
Janik said the board will continue to hold special meetings to decide how to spend the remaining $1 million.
ARPA spending must fall into five broad categories — COVID-19 response, economic impacts of COVID, replacing revenue losses from the pandemic, premium pay for eligible workers during the pandemic and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Behavioral health treatment is named as an acceptable use of funds.
Government operations can include things such as road projects, modernization of cyber security, health services, environmental remediation, education and public safety services.
The money cannot be used to pay down pension debt, reduce a millage or pay legal settlements or judgements. It also cannot be placed in reserves or a rainy day fund.
“It gives us more options,” said Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson. “We’re not taking $18.2 million and making it $8.2 million, that we’re throwing into paper clips and snow plows. I want to make sure the public understands that.”
