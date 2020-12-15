TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is looking to fill a new marketing and communications specialist position.
The county needs a person who is dedicated to the role, especially as the COVID-19 vaccination comes out and the public will be looking for information, said county Administrator Nate Alger. He has also been watching various departments scramble to meet deadlines.
"We just need to have somebody who is the centerpiece and who is responsible for updating information or distributing information," Alger said.
There is no one currently at the county who has both the ability and the time to manage and disseminate information and keep the website current, he said.
"We are not adequately sharing the information the public needs," Alger said. "This person is responsible for that pivotal role — to take it in and push it out."
The Grand Traverse County Board approved the position on a vote of 6-1 at a Dec. 9 special meeting.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia voted against the measure, saying she's concerned that Wednesday was the first time the position has been discussed. She said there are great public relations and marketing firms in the area and the work could be contracted out instead of adding a full-time position.
Some of the communications could also continue to come from the Grand Traverse County Health Department, she said, as they have been since the pandemic started.
Alger said he has used marketing and communications firms that quickly ate through his allotted budget. Hiring a person would cost less, he said.
The health department is also very busy as it begins to pivot to the vaccine and will not have the time, he said.
Commissioner Rob Hentschel supported the choice, saying the county needs a unified message, as well as someone to take some of the load off the county IT department.
"This is the perfect time to bring someone on," Hentschel said.
The person will be responsible for promoting the county's mission, goals and strategy, as well as community and media relations and marketing. The non-union position will answer directly to Alger and will be paid an hourly wage of between $16.52 and $20.62.
Alger said the person will likely be on board by mid-January. With benefits, the full-time post will cost the county about $60,000 in the coming year, some of which may be funded by the federal CARES Act, Alger said.
It has been added to the county budget, which will have a public hearing Dec. 16 during the regular board meeting. A link to the livestreamed meeting will be posted on the meeting agenda at the county website.
Another position, that of an assistant prosecutor, was requested by county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, but was not recommended in the 2020 budget. The same request was turned down last year.
Both 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer and Judge Thomas Power phoned into Wednesday's meeting during public comment.
Elsenheimer said he was not solicited by anyone or asked to speak, but wanted the board to know he supports the addition of another prosecutor. He said there are a lot of factors that go into how a crime is prosecuted, including whether it gets sent back to District Court.
"Lack of manpower is becoming a more frequent element of these decisions," Elsenheimer said. "That's a concern."
Power said he would normally oppose the addition of a prosecuting attorney, but there have been several procedural changes in the way cases are processed that takes more prosecutor time.
"At this point our prosecutor's office is pushed hard," Power said.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley said he would like more discussion on the position.
