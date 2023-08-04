TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley, who has held the top law enforcement post for 14 years, will retire in a month.
GT County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said she received a letter from Bensley indicating his retirement date would be Sept. 3 "at 11:59 p.m."
Bensley, a Republican, was re-elected three times since taking office in 2009.
According to the Scheele's statement, Michigan law says that a committee will appoint someone to fill the vacancy through Dec. 31, 2024, the end of Bensley's term. Committee members will be Probate Judge Jennifer L. Whitten, Scheele and Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg. The first meeting of the Statutory Appointment Committee will be Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Probate Courtroom on the second floor of the Hall of Justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.