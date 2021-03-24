TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities said a Traverse City teen was stabbed during the weekend and a suspect is in custody.
Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputies responded at 1 a.m. Sunday to a home in a mobile home park in Garfield Township, where a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital for treatment.
Sheriff's officials said they arrested a local, 24-year-old man on unrelated drug charges after they identified him as a person of interest. They searched the suspect's home in Kings Court on Tuesday evening with a warrant and took him into custody, they said.
The case was forwarded to the prosecutor to consider criminal charges.
