TRAVERSE CITY — A Kingsley man died in a rollover crash during the recent weekend.
Grand Traverse County sheriff's officials said Blake Andrew Schaub, 23, died at the scene of the wreck before 2 a.m. Saturday on Garfield Road near Hobbs Highway in East Bay Township. His pickup truck reportedly struck a guardrail and overturned, authorities said.
Schaub was the sole occupant of his truck in the single-vehicle crash, officials said.
