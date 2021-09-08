TRAVERSE CITY — Storms, both literal and metaphorical, swept through and then passed during the first day of classes for many northern Michigan schools.
Students were just getting settled Tuesday morning when dark clouds brought heavy rains, jagged streaks of lightning and bellowing rumbles of thunder that rattled a few desks. But it was another storm that many educators were bracing for on day one of 180.
Online chatter forecasting protests and boycott rallies against school districts imposing universal mask mandates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had some administrators worried about how the morning would go — and if they would need to seek shelter.
For Traverse City Area Public Schools, all was quiet.
TCAPS Board of Education trustees drew the ire of the anti-mask contingent when they voted on Aug. 20 to adopt a universal masking policy despite not being required to by the county health department. Members from Citizens Liberating Michigan and the Facebook group “TCAPS our kids our choice!” criticized the board and administration, and some planned to stage a protest near the TCAPS administration building.
The morning came and went without protest and without incident, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said — other than the actual thunderstorm.
“It made some lights flicker and made us really nervous,” VanWagoner said. “That was nasty.”
VanWagoner, while recognizing a person’s right to protest, said he appreciated how everyone handled the first day of school and allowed for the students to go to class undisturbed. TCAPS staff were prepared for protests, VanWagoner said.
“The goal was to make it through the first day and have it be a great one for kids, no matter what,” VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said a few students showed up not wearing a mask, but he said it was more that they forgot them and not a form of protest. Refusal to wear a mask will be treated just the same as any other behavioral issue, VanWagoner said.
“We aren’t going to make it confrontational,” VanWagoner said. “We’re just going to go through the standard procedures, have conversations, and hopefully people will come to a resolution.”
Despite mandates from health departments in surrounding counties, the Grand Traverse County Health Department declined to issue a universal masking order for all students, staff and visitors while indoors at any K-12 school building.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department issued public health orders on Aug. 27 stating that all educational institutions and educational settings must “immediately adopt a policy requiring universal masking indoors” regardless of vaccination status.
Some school districts such as Frankfort-Elberta, Glen Lake, Northport and Leland that already had universal mask mandates were unaffected. But others such as Benzie Central and Elk Rapids had to convene special board meetings to fall in line with the lawful order.
A recent resolution from the Grand Traverse County commissioners, while not expressly limiting the health department’s powers regarding masking, called into question what health department officials can and cannot do. Grand Traverse Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger and County Administrator Nate Alger released guidance on contact tracing and quarantines, but remained out of the mask-debate fray.
Just like TCAPS, the Forest Area Community Schools Board of Education also made the choice to adopt a universal masking policy after originally saying masks would be strongly recommended but not required.
Because of that decision, not all was quiet on the Forest Area front.
Superintendent Josh Rothwell said about 20 protesters lined the street outside of the high school during last week’s open house. Tuesday morning didn’t come with any protests, but Rothwell said there were parents who brought waivers so their children would not have to wear masks. Rothwell said those waivers were not accepted because they did not come from a doctor.
Rothwell said everything calmed down once the students got in the building and “got to see their buddies and hang out.”
“For the most part, kids are fine,” Rothwell said. “It’s the parents who aren’t supportive of masks.”
Rothwell said his attempt to “appease the masses” on both sides of the mask debate is a no-win situation. Rothwell made it clear to his teaching staff that it is not their responsibility to enforce the mandate. That job is left to the building principals and administrators.
Outside of a few simple reminders, Rothwell said there were no issues with the students wearing masks.
“I’m hoping everything settles in the next few days,” Rothwell said. “We had a tremendous majority of our kids come into our buildings. If people are disagreeing with our universal masking, they may opt out and go to Kalkaska or Kingsley — but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Kalkaska Public Schools and Kingsley Area Schools are two of the few school districts in the area not requiring masks.
Rothwell is hopeful the half-day Tuesday was a good way to ease everyone into another school year with a global pandemic in the background.
“We’re surviving,” Rothwell said. “I hate to say it, but we tried to find some sense of normalcy.”
