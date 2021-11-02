TRAVERSE CITY — In a resolution the Grand Traverse County Commission will consider this week the county board commits to building a new senior center at its current prime waterfront spot.
County board Chairman Rob Hentschel, who brought the resolution forward, said it has has always been the county’s intention to keep the center there. Misinformation and bad communication has fueled the misconception that the senior center would be moved to county-owned property on Lafranier Road, he said.
“Moving the senior center has never been on the table for the county commission,” Hentschel said. “We just need to get on the same page and get the ball moving again.”
Hentschel said that what has been talked about is building a new senior services building on the Lafranier property that would house the Commission on Aging, Veterans Affairs and offices for the Senior Center Network, which are now housed in the existing cramped, aged and outdated senior center at 801 Front St.
In September 2018 the county and city entered into an agreement supporting construction of a new senior center. If approved, the Resolution Affirming Cooperation to Build a New Senior Center will restate the county’s resolve to work with the city on the project. It also specifies that the center will remain in its current location, something the original resolution did not do.
Under that agreement the county put $250,000 toward the new senior center; that money is still dedicated to the project. The updated resolution appropriates another $25,000 per year for up to four years starting in 2022 to hire a consultant to run a joint capital campaign to fund the new center.
“It’s exciting to hear the county say something like this,” said Robert Steadman, president of the Senior Center Friends. “But that’s another five years before we start construction. The county has the money to do it.”
Steadman and other seniors plan to be at Wednesday’s commission meeting.
The plan outlined in the 2018 agreement hit an impasse in 2020 when both a county proposal to go to voters for a three-year, 0.4-mill tax to fund construction and a city proposal asking voters to approve a 50-year lease of the property to the county — required because the center is on parkland — both fell through.
The Senior Center Network is supported by a 0.0972-mill property tax that collects about $530,500 per year.
Steadman said the Senior Center Friends have always been in favor of a millage to pay for the new building and in fact, came up with the idea.
“It would not be a huge payment and we would have a new building,” said Steadman, who is 93. “It’s a simple proposition — let our citizens decide.”
Steadman said he will not likely be around when the new center is completed, which is not for his benefit anyway, but for the benefit of the community.
The senior center is located in the city-owned Milliken Park at the base of Old Mission Peninsula. It is one of five Senior Center Network locations around the county, none of which the county owns.
It is run by the county under a management agreement with the city that has been in place for several years, with the county paying $45,572 per year for building repairs and maintenance. The current agreement expires in December. Henschel said he fully expects it to be renewed without any lapse in services.
Hentschel said he wrote the updated resolution partially in response to recent statements made by Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers, who said the city has always been in support of keeping the center where it is and is waiting for the county to come up with a funding solution.
The city spent about $100,000 on studies and plans for a new center, Carruthers has said. A new 15,500 square foot center was to cost about $5.58 million, according to an estimate from Environment Architects.
Carruthers did not immediately return a call to the Record-Eagle.
Another reason for the update is that all county commissioners except Ron Clous were elected after the original resolution was approved, Hentschel said.
Darryl Nelson, one of the newest members of the county board, said he has not committed to moving the senior center or keeping it where it is.
“I have no problem with that senior center being maintained and kept there,” Nelson said.
But he questions whether spending a large amount of money on a new center is the best use of the taxpayer’s money. He also wants to hear what the public has to say.
Lillian Ostendorf, vice president of the Senior Center Friends, said residents should be allowed to vote on whether they want to fund a new center. She said the Friends will not support a capital campaign, which could put construction out another four years.
That’s on top of the more than 20 years that have passed and all the work that has been done by the Friends since the need for a new building was identified, she said.
“It should be a no-brainer,” Ostendorf said. “Obviously it’s not.”
