TRAVERSE CITY — The outcome of the District 5 race between Republicans Rob Hentschel and Carol Crawford had not been decided as of nearly 1 a.m.
As of about midnight, Hentschel had garnered 669 votes to Crawford’s 391, with absentee ballots not yet counted.
All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Board of Canvassers.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley lost his bid for the District 3 Democratic nomination to Ashlea Walter, who is in her third year on the Traverse City Commission. Walter received 1,699 votes to Hundley’s 599.
Walter will face Republican Joe Welsh and Independent Tom Mair in the November contest.
In District 4, Republican Commissioner Brad Jewett will hang on to his seat after garnering 755 votes to Scott C. Hardy’s 604. Jewett will face Democrat David Fashbaugh in November.
In District 8, Scott Sieffert edged out Charles Jetter on a vote of 827 to 742 to win the commission seat, as no Democrat filed to run in the district.
Lauren Flynn will face Republican Ellen Koenig in November for the District 2 seat after receiving 778 votes. Her opponent, Melissa Hogan, received 509 votes.
