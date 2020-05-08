TRAVERSE CITY — When Grand Traverse County Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel suggested taking inventory of underused land the county might want to sell, he didn't have 2036 Cass Road in mind.
"No, certainly not," Hentschel said, of the parcel which could be needed in the future.
"This parcel was purchased by the county for the purposes of being the western landing point of the Hammond Hartman Bridge," County Administrator Nate Alger told commissioners Wednesday. "There may be interest on behalf of the Road Commission."
The vacant parcel at 2036 Cass Road is at the intersection of Cass and Hartman roads, and could become needed should a bridge be approved, Alger said.
Who on the county's staff suggested this particular parcel be considered for sale from among the approximately 20 the county owns, wasn't immediately forthcoming.
In the meantime, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission is poised to enter Phase 2 of its East/West Corridor Study, where mobility options will be further studied and discussed.
One of those options is a bridge across the Boardman River.
"We don't want them to sell it," said Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski in a phone interview. "We would buy it if we had to, rather than have it sold, have someone build on it, and then have to get into eminent domain."
Kluczynski said even that thought process was premature. No bridge has yet been proposed or approved, and even if a bridge was to be decided upon, he said, it might not be in that location.
The parcel could gain value should a bridge be constructed nearby and development of the area begin to take shape, said Commissioner Ron Clous.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, Jr. agreed.
"Whether its held by the county or the road commission I don't see the difference, it's owned by the taxpayers," Wheelock said. "I can’t see any reason whatsoever to worry about marketing it at this time."
A motion by Wheelock and supported by Commissioner to retain the parcel passed unanimously.
