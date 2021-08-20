TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County will move ahead with the sale of bonds to cover unfunded pension debt at both the county and the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Bonds will be issued and sold to fund up to $40 million in county pension debt and another $5.72 million at the Pavilions, the county-owned retirement and assisted living facility.
The Board of Commissioners this week approved separate comprehensive financial plans that must be approved by the Michigan Treasury Department before bonds can be issued, according to the state Municipal Finance Act. The plans are posted at the county’s website and are available on request from the clerk’s office.
Also approved were notices of intent to issue bonds that must be published in a newspaper of general circulation. Voting members of the public will have 45 days to petition for a referendum; if such a petition is filed, bonds will not be issued without being approved via election.
The county board in June gave the go-ahead for the finance department to prepare the financial plan after hearing that low interest rates will save the county money over the next 13 years. At current market rates those savings are between $6.6 million and $10.5 million, said Dean Bott, county finance director.
Bott said he recommended pension obligation bonds for the Pavilions also, for the same reason he did for the county — to save money.
State law also outlines that employee defined benefit plans — pensions — must be closed in order to sell bonds to cover pension debt. The county closed those plans over the last few years and made the switch to defined contribution plans, with employees paying into their retirement and the county making a match.
But they are still open for non-union employees at the Pavilions. The board in December turned down a $6.3 million bonding proposal to cover pension debt on non-union employees at the Pavilions because those defined plans were still in place.
Bott told commissioners this week the defined plans were closed for one of the five employee divisions at the Pavilions and will be closed for a second division before the financial plan is submitted to the state treasury.
The two divisions consist of about 100 non-union employees with pension debt of less than $6 million. Another 300 union employees have about $4.7 million in unfunded debt.
“It is their intent when they negotiate with their other units to close those divisions,” Bott said, adding that he can’t guarantee that will happen.
Commissioner Brad Jewett said he now supports bonding for the Pavilions because changes have been made since the last time the plan was presented to the board.
“(They are) definitely moving in the right direction to earn my support,” Jewett said. “I think it will be a really good plan now.”
Bonds could be issued by November, according to previous reporting by the Record-Eagle.
