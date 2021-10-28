TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners may pay a consultant to walk them through creating a blueprint for spending $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
County Administrator Nate Alger said a proposal from the Lansing-based Public Sector Consultants came in Tuesday evening. Alger said the county worked with PSC before and he reached out last week asking them to submit a proposal.
Under the proposal PSC would be paid up to $50,000 to host a series of meetings with the county, convene community input sessions and facilitate the creation of a spending plan. The cost would be covered by ARPA funds.
The proposal will be on the agenda for possible approval at the Nov. 3 county commission meeting.
Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth laid out options on how ARPA funds can be spent at Wednesday’s county board meeting. Forsyth said the county could form a team that would be tasked with identifying areas to focus on and set goals and priorities for spending that could be based on a livability survey of county residents done last year by National Resource Center-Polco, he said.
Forsyth was in favor of hiring a consultant.
“We’re going to need a consultant to flesh these ideas out and lead the process,” Forsyth said.
Alger said there have already been several meetings and discussions with county departments on how the funds should be spent. No such meetings have yet been held with the public.
Forsyth said the county has also spoken to various community groups, including the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, on what their needs are and how they’d like to see the money spent.
“So there’s already been significant, not necessarily public engagement, but just reaching out to the community at large, and just saying, ‘What do you think?’” Forsyth said.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said she sees a difference in people who are directly affected by the pandemic and those who run nonprofits, which play an important role but are not a substitute for direct public engagement with people who need childcare or mental health services.
“The $18.2 million does not belong to the staff ... it belongs to the community,” Coffia said, pointing out that many municipalities around the country already hosted several public engagement meetings.
The county in July received half of its share of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund — as it is known, and will get the remainder in July 2022.
For now it is in an interest-bearing account — which is allowed under the The Interim Final Rule set forth by the U.S. Treasury Department. The money is earning an interest rate of less than 1 percent, said county Treasurer Heidi Scheppe.
The Treasury Department is expected to publish its final rule by the end of the year. ARPA funds must be allocated by December 2024, with projects completed by December 2026.
Under the interim rule the funds cannot be used to pay down pension debt or other debts, legal settlements or judgments. It also cannot be placed in reserves or in a rainy-day fund.
What it can be used for is divided into five broad categories that include responding to COVID-19, responding to the economic impacts of COVID, replacing revenue losses from the pandemic, premium pay for eligible workers during the pandemic and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Forsyth said mental health and substance abuse treatment are named as one way the money can be used.
“Responding to COVID-19 is not just medical care, it is also mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment and behavioral health services,” Forsyth said. “So it’s broader than vaccines and therapeutic and preventative measures dealing with the virus. It’s also dealing with the secondary mental health effects of the pandemic.”
In the livability survey that was done about 18 months ago, residents named mental health treatment as one of the county’s biggest needs, along with affordable housing and childcare.
Mental health care is consistently named in surveys done by Munson Healthcare and regional health departments.
Another category outlines how ARPA money can be used to replace revenue lost because of the pandemic.
The county is claiming a loss of $2.3 million for 2020, though the loss is in expected revenue growth, said Dean Bott, finance director.
Using county figures from 2017 to 2019 as a base, the county’s revenue in 2020 grew by an average of 3.5 percent, Bott said. The Treasury Department allows municipalities to use a formula that puts the expected growth at 4.1 percent, Bott said. Anything less than that mark can be claimed as a loss in expected revenue — not actual revenue.
In another category, premium pay of up to $13 per hour that is capped at $25,000 per worker can be given to people who worked during the pandemic and had regular in-person interactions with the public or handled items that were handled by others. Nursing home and hospital staff, janitors, teachers and childcare workers and more would be eligible.
“If I’m able to work from home in front of my screen on my kitchen table I’m not an essential worker,” Forsyth said. “If you’re out there, if you’re interacting with people ... then you probably would qualify as an essential worker.”
The funds could be set up under a grant program so that private employers could pay their workers, Forsyth said.
When townships, villages and cities within the county are included in ARPA funding the amount rises to $27 million. Commissioner Daryl Nelson said he’d like to see the different municipalities work together on some projects.
Commissioner Brad Jewett said he looks forward to conversations on how the county can get the most bang for their buck from the funds, which is a windfall but in the grand scheme can get eaten up pretty quickly on road, sewer and water projects, he said.
“I think people need to be a little cautious in realizing it is a lot of money, but yet it’s not a lot of money,” Jewett said.
Broadband and other infrastructure needs are also built into two packages now in Congress — a $1.2 trillion plan that was passed by the U.S. Senate in August and is now in the House, and a separate $3.5 trillion, 10-year budget reconciliation package that is in the process of being whittled down to a size that two Democratic holdouts — senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — will pass.
The state is getting $5.6 billion in ARPA funds and has laid out some draft proposals that would use the money for housing and community development, community revitalization and residential clean energy improvements, to name a few.
Coffia brought forward a resolution from Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula that would support a match program the Michigan Association of Counties is working on. That program would earmark close to $4 billion in state ARPA funds to match local investment.
The county may consider the resolution at the Nov. 3 meeting.
