TRAVERSE CITY — Consolidating most, if not all, of Grand Traverse County’s operations onto two main campuses has been a goal since about 2013.
County officials are now moving ahead with hiring an architectural and engineering firm to draft a facilities master plan that would include a roadmap to move departments to what could be known as the Justice Campus and the LaFranier Campus.
“We would like a more efficient way to provide services to our customers and our citizens,” said county Administrator Nate Alger.
Requests for proposals will be sent out by the end of this year, said Alger. The item is on Wednesday’s agenda for the GTC board as informational and no action will be taken.
A main discussion point in the consolidation is whether to move the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department closer to the two courthouses located on Washington Street. Alger said it makes sense for all agencies involved in criminal justice to be together.
But that would move the department away from the jail, which may not be as efficient, Alger said. The goal of the moves is to create efficiency in ways that would, in the long run, save money, he said.
Another point is whether to move offices out of the GTC Governmental Center on Boardman Avenue to LaFranier with the goal of getting management and administration as consolidated as possible.
It might not be possible to move the county clerk, the register of deeds and the treasurer as those are elected positions that may have to remain in the county seat, Alger said.
The LaFranier campus in Garfield Township consists of two buildings. The Public Services Building at 2650 LaFranier Road houses animal control, the drain commissioner, Veterans Affairs and more. The Health Services Building at 2600 LaFranier Road houses the GTC Health Department, a dental clinic and more.
The campus includes another 40 acres of undeveloped land where an additional building could be constructed, Alger said, though it would likely come with a price tag of about $125 million and is something for further down the road.
“We’d like to have the majority of county services on LaFranier,” Alger said. “What that looks like we just don’t know.”
The move, including the time to hire a consultant and have a plan in hand, should take about five years, he said.
In 2019 an audit was done of 15 county properties that are owned and operated by the county. The audit, done by the county, did not include park land, undeveloped land or facilities that are operated by another entity such as the Grand Traverse Pavilions, Cherry Capital Airport or the former health department building that houses Pace North, a care program for seniors.
The 15 properties have a combined 2,761 acres located in six townships and Traverse City. In 2019 the properties had a true cash value of more than $262 million, according to the audit.
The city and county jointly own three buildings — the governmental center, the Law Enforcement Center at 851 Woodmere Ave., and a building at 520 W. Front St. that houses the Commission on Aging and MSU Extension office.
Traverse City owns nearly 27 percent of the governmental center. Alger said the city would have the first option to purchase the rest of the building if that is the direction the county ultimately takes.
“This is a big swing,” Alger said. “We first need to know, does this make sense? If it does make sense, if we realize the efficiencies we hope for, then we have to look at the cost.”
