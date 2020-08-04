TRAVERSE CITY — The Tip of the Mitt’s loss could be Grand Traverse County’s gain, should commissioners decide to cut a $60,000 check for an emergency services command trailer and truck.
A 2019 Vintage Trailer brand command trailer, and the 2019 Ford F350 to pull it, was about to go on the auction block after Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties decided in April to dissolve their joint emergency management office.
Then County Administrator Nate Alger learned of the impending sale, took a drive north with Emergency Management Supervisor Greg Bird, to kick the proverbial tires.
“Upon hearing this and knowing that our current command trailer is an aging retrofitted 28.5 foot Starcraft FEMA camper we received after Hurricane Katrina that Mr. Bird has been talking about replacing, Gregg and I drove to Petoskey and met with CCE representatives to look at the pickup and trailer,” Alger said in a request to commissioners.
Photos comparing the FEMA camper to the command trailer show the former with torn flooring, marine seats jerry-rigged from a boat and worn surfaces, while the latter is outfitted with a drop-down back gate, an internal gas generator, tables, TV monitors, a sink and refrigerator, plus updated wiring for communications equipment.
The command trailer was purchased by the three-county emergency management office in 2019 for $55,000 and the truck, which has 6,656 miles, was purchased the same year for $52,000, Alger said in his request. He valued the truck’s lights and siren package at an additional $10,000.
If approved by commissioners, money for the purchase would come from the county’s capital improvement fund, Alger said.
The capital improvement fund — item 472 in the county’s budget accounting — is used to pay for large purchases or expensive maintenance such as replacing roofs on county buildings, replacing boilers and hot water heaters, improving or replacing municipal lighting and purchasing vehicles,” said County Finance Director Dean Bott.
The current cash balance of the fund is $1,520,000, Bott said.
A command trailer can be moved to a disaster or emergency, allowing first responders to remain on scene for extended periods. Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties combined emergency response in 1997, documents show, and disbanded in April after Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont expressed concern about preparedness.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the purchase at their remote meeting Wednesday, which begins at 8 a.m.
The public is invited to attend by watching the livestream at gtcmi.us/bocstream or by calling 408-418-9388 and entering pin number 792 476 402 when prompted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.