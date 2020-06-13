TRAVERSE CITY — All three beaches under E. coli advisories were cleared Saturday.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials announced that E. coli levels from water samples collected Friday at Bryant and Sunset parks in Traverse City and Sayler Park in Acme came back within state standards for full body contact — meaning OK for swimming.
Both Bryant and Sunset parks' beaches were among those immediately closed to all physical contact with the water after a Wednesday evening thunderstorm and flash flood in downtown Traverse City.
The rain led to a second spill of raw sewage within 13 days from the same manhole near the intersection of North Union and Front streets.
The first sewage spill on May 28 dumped an estimated 54,000 gallons of the stuff, while Wednesday's spill involved much less at 2,500 gallons, city officials said.
Health officials lifted advisories on other affected beaches on Friday after water testing showed they were acceptable for swimming. Re-tests were done Friday for Bryant and Sunset parks' beaches.
Sayler Park beach in Acme — among five others across the region — went under an advisory for no contact above the waist after regularly scheduled weekly beach monitoring that began Wednesday returned dangerous E. coli levels. The other beaches' advisories were lifted Friday, when Sayler Park was re-tested.
