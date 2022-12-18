TRAVERSE CITY — Eight people have died as a result of traffic collisions in the past two weeks in Northern Michigan.
Four of these fatalities occurred in Grand Traverse County, the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic, data from the road patrol office of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning’s 2020 report on traffic incidents in Grand Traverse County showed a total of five fatal crashes in the county for the entire year. The report indicated a total of 4,650 drivers were involved in 2,821 motor vehicle crashes in the county in 2020.
More up-to-date numbers for the county are still being compiled, Capt. Chris Clark said. But that high number of fatalities within a two-week time span – as well as the fact that some of these involved hit-and-run situations – are causes for concern.
Sheriff’s office deputies reported an arrest Friday in the latest fatality that occurred at Interlochen Corners.
Police had been seeking the second driver in the crash Thursday that involved a white SUV and a green Jeep Wrangler in which a 31-year-old Traverse City man was killed.
They found debris at the scene and identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the SUV. He was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and a moving violation causing death and placed in the county jail. The facts of that case have been sent to the prosecutor for review and authorization of charges.
That was the county’s fourth fatal crash since Dec. 6, Clark said. And these deaths weren’t limited to motorists; two of the crashes killed pedestrians.
All of the factors that contributed to these fatalities have yet to be determined, Clark said, noting that more people have been out during this post-pandemic holiday season than in previous years.
In 2020, the OHSP reported the number of fatal crashes had decreased from an average of nine per year between 2016-2019 to almost half that number.
In that same report, OHSP found that the most common day of the week for fatal crashes was Friday, followed closely by Saturday and Sunday.
The death of Allison “Alli” Jo Baker was the result of a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 2, a Friday night, by an alleged drunken driver in Long Lake Township. Two of the other fatalities in the county occurred on Sundays.
Two of the fatalities were hit-and-runs, a data point that was not listed in the 2020 OHSP report.
Some of these traffic crashes involved alcohol, sheriff’s deputies are alleging, and others were likely the result of inclement weather, their reports showed.
All four crash investigations are continuing, they said.
