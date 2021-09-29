TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s growing population means more county commission districts, and a commission tasked with drawing them will pick their final four proposals.
Bonnie Scheele, who chairs the county’s five-member apportionment commission, said members submitted maps to split the county into nine districts on Sept. 23 — county GOP Chairwoman and commission member Lisa Trombley did the next day, as she was having technical difficulties, Scheele added.
Each of the 10 drafts have been validated according to state guidelines for reapportionment, Scheele said — districts should be contiguous, populations should be as close to equal as possible and voting precincts shouldn’t be divided, to name three.
Validated maps are online for the public to review, and on Thursday the county apportionment commission will narrow them down to four finalists, Scheele said. They’ll do so by a weighted vote, where each member will pick their top four and a certain number of points will be assigned to each one by rank. The commission will tally the points, and the top four point-getters will move forward in the process.
Then, commission members will meet again in a week to choose the county commission district boundaries from those four finalists, Scheele said.
“At that time is when we’re really going to get into the nitty-gritty of which one do we really like the best,” she said. “Someone will make a motion and probably say, ‘I vote for Map D, is there a second,’ and people can say, ‘Well, no, I don’t think we should vote for that, let’s talk about this some more,’” Scheele said.
The commission should make its final choice by Oct. 7, Scheele said. It’ll take effect in 2022, with candidates set to file by April and run for office in November.
There’s some confusion as to the deadline, as state law says reapportionment must happen within 60 days of the release of U.S. Census numbers but not less than 30, Scheele said. There are differing opinions as to when the U.S. Census Bureau actually released them, with state officials identifying Sept. 16 as the release date and some lawyers arguing it was Aug. 12.
That would make the deadline either mid-November or Oct. 11, respectively, Scheele said.
“We’re going to talk about that, too, at this meeting on Thursday,” she said.
Those Census numbers were initially expected in April, so their late release means people in the county still don’t know what district they’ll be in, nor do potential county commission candidates, Scheele said.
Once released, they showed Grand Traverse County grew by 9.4 percent from the 2010 Census, up to 95,238 from 86,986, as previously reported.
The apportionment commission voted in August to grow the county board of commissioners from seven seats to nine. That’s how many seats the board had from 1980 to 2010.
Scheele said the process of splitting the county nine ways instead of seven hasn’t been too difficult. There are only so many ways the county can be divided that don’t split up voting precincts within townships, she added.
Chris Cracchiolo, an apportionment commission member and Grand Traverse County Democratic Party chairman, said he still agrees nine is the right number.
“If nothing else, what it really does as our county has grown and you’ve got more people, you just need to increase the representation,” he said.
Trombley initially favored sticking with seven districts, as previously reported. She questioned assertions about the county’s population at the time, and argued that more commissioners could let more distractions from pressing issues creep in.
But her vote was among the commission’s unanimous decision to increase them to nine, and she said Tuesday that she’s OK with the move.
“I would’ve been very comfortable with seven, but I am totally fine with the nine,” she said.
Both Cracchiolo and Trombley said they think the process has gone well so far, a few hiccups notwithstanding — Cracchiolo said the commission had to adjust to two townships’ voting precinct boundary changes, and Trombley said there have been a few issues with the mapping system.
“But I think overall the process has been OK,” Trombley said.
Cracchiolo declined to say yet if he thought the districts proposed thus far are fair.
“I can’t tip my hand today on that,” he said.
Trombley also declined to comment on the proposals’ fairness, as she was still assessing them.
