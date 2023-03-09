TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County commissioner was arrested Wednesday but had not been arraigned as of press time on Friday.
Brian McAllister, 61, was held overnight at the county jail and was released on Thursday, said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
GTC Sheriff Tom Bensley said the case is being handled by Michigan State Police, which had not completed their report as of Friday afternoon.
"From what I know, we were not involved in the investigation," Bensley said.
McAllister, of Interlochen, did not return calls to the Record-Eagle. He told The Ticker that he was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated in Grawn.
No details of the incident are yet available from the MSP.
Lt. Derrick Carroll said information is not released on a suspect until that person is arraigned. McAllister will likely be arraigned early next week.
If charged for OWI, this would be McAllister's second offense. Court records show that in 2020 McAllister was convicted of drunken driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.17.
A second conviction could net McAllister up to a year in jail, fines of up to $1,000, community service and the possibility of an ignition-locking device while on probation or officials could immobilize his vehicle.
This is McAllister's first term on the county board after running unopposed in the August primary and the November election. The District 1 Republican represents Blair and Green Lake townships.
McAllister owns the Hofbrau in Interlochen and recently reopened the Kingsley Inn bar and restaurant in downtown Kingsley.
