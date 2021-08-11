TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Commission increased to nine members by the Apportionment Committee tasked with drawing new district lines based on the 2020 census numbers.
Candidates for the new districts will be on the Nov. 2022 regular election ballot, with the winners sworn in Jan. 1, 2023.
The five-member commission met Tuesday and voted unanimously to add the two county seats.
“I think nine is a significant improvement over seven,” said Harold Lassers, of Acme Township. “It reduces the potential for ex parte communication that’s in violation of the spirit and the law of the Open Meetings Act.”
County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said that having more commissioners will provide better representation where there are larger numbers of people. There is also a lot of committee work involved in being a commissioner and having more board members would ease that burden, she said.
“Our commissioners also have full-time jobs and there is a lot of committee work to be done,” Moeggenberg said. “An increase in the number would allow them all to dig in a little deeper on the committee they are devoted to.”
Clerk Bonnie Scheele agreed. She worked for the county when the number was decreased from nine — where it had been since 1980 — to seven in 2010.
“When it went to seven, those seven commissioners got loaded up with more committees,” Scheele said. “I was amazed that they could even handle it.”
In the $120 million budget, about $70 million is under the control of the board, Scheele said, and that’s a big responsibility.
Hal Gurian, one of 18 people attending the meeting, said nine is a good number because of the committee work they do.
“I think nine is fair,” Gurian said. “I wouldn’t want more. The less government we have the better. If you want to do a job efficiently, you can’t overwhelm people.”
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said it’s not a surprise that two commissioners were added, considering the growth of the county.
“Having a few added representatives makes sense,” Coffia said. “I’m hoping for more coalition governing with a few more representatives. We’re a region with a large population and I think it’s a healthy thing.”
U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 have the county population at about 93,000, up from the 87,000 people 10 years ago, when the last census was done. Scheele estimates that there are about 100,000 people in the county now.
Counties can have from five to 21 commissioners based on population.
Rob Hentschel, chairman of the county board, also said adding members makes sense, especially with so many people moving into the area and representation should be kept at the right ratio.
“It should be an interesting election year,” Hentschel said. “It’s part of the mystique of the political process. We don’t know where things are going to settle.”
Commission member Lisa Trombley supported keeping board members at seven, though she voted in favor of the increase after the discussion. She said the request for more commissioners by many members of the public who’ve spoken out in favor of the increase is based on ageneral statement of growth based on the future, not on the current population.
“While there has been an increase, I don’t know that there’s been a sufficient increase to justify movement to nine,” said Trombley, chairwoman of the Grand Traverse Republican Party.
Having more commissioners opens things up for more issues and takes away from key pressing issues in the county such as affordable housing and infrastructure that affect all districts, she said.
“To increase allows more distraction, more opinions, more extraneous types of issues to creep in and less of a focus on the critical issues,” Trombley said.
The commission will not have certified census numbers to begin redrawing the districts until the end of September, though raw data is expected to be released by mid-September, said Michael Steffes, a geographic information systems analyst with the county.
Steffes said the state is going to try and get the numbers to counties even earlier than that to give them a little extra time.
Certification of the census by the U.S. Census Bureau in April was delayed by the pandemic. After certified numbers are received, the county will have 60 days to approve a new district map.
The state is providing the software that will be used to create the maps. A demonstration of how it works will be placed on the Apportionment Commission web page for people to watch, Scheele said. People can also visit the site for meeting dates, census numbers and maps when they are available.
The next Apportionment Commission meeting is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the government center and then at 2 p.m. every Thursday through September, October and, if needed, November. All meetings are open to the public.
State law says the commission must be made up of the county clerk, treasurer and prosecutor, and the chairperson of each of the two political parties that received the most votes for the office of secretary of state in the last general election.
In Grand Traverse County that resulted in four Republicans and one Democrat on the commission. Each member can submit up to three district maps to be considered.
Districts must be as equal in population as possible, with districts as compact and square as is feasible. Districts also cannot be drawn to give one political party an advantage.
Kathy Tuckerman is a member of Fair Lines GT, an initiative that aims to foster a transparent process with public involvement that results in districts that don’t exploit partisan advantage. She is glad the whole commission agreed on the number of commissioners and that members are working well together and focusing on what’s good for the community.
John DeSpelder agreed.
“It’s very encouraging,” he said.
