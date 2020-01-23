TRAVERSE CITY — A resolution to hire an accountant to examine why Grand Traverse County pays substantially more per person for mental health services was premature, commissioners decided Wednesday.
“I’m still not sure we’re asking the right questions,” Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. said, during discussion about the resolution. “As I’ve read through this a couple of times I’m still not sure, even if I get this information, I can truly understand where they’re spending our money.”
If passed, the resolution would have authorized County Administrator Nate Alger to circulate request for proposals for a certified public accountant to conduct a cost benefit analysis of fees paid to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.
The organization, formed in 2003, serves northern six counties and has an annual budget of $71 million, most of which is funded through Medicaid and other state aid sources.
A portion — $1.8 million— comes directly from its six member counties, $682,000 of which is paid by Grand Traverse County. Information provided commissioners by NLCMH shows a wide range of per-person costs for services.
From highest to lowest they are: Grand Traverse County, $7.48; Leelanau County, $6.48; Crawford County $2.53; Roscommon County, $2.40; Missaukee County, $2.34; Wexford County, $2.33.
Alger said discussions with the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Karl Kovacs have been helpful but told commissioners questions remain.
Kovacs, who was in Lansing for a statewide meeting of CMH directors, acknowledged Grand Traverse County’s contribution is higher than other counties.
“You have to go back to before my time, to see that historically, those costs have been fixed,” Kovacs said. “The six counties have paid the same amount since 2003, and even before that.”
“Nothing else has remained the same in terms of cost especially when you factor in inflation,”Kovacs said, “But those costs have been fixed all that time.”
The enabling agreement which established NLCMH requires an annual audit, a document Kovacs said in a phone interview that is provided to commissioners every March.
Wheelock told commissioners he thought the audit was too general to illuminate the cost-per-person disparity.
“I don’t care if you have a $71 million budget, I want you to tell me what you’re doing with my $680,000,” he said.
Alger’s original CPA estimate was $25,000 to $50,000, but he said he’d since heard from accountants who said the task could be completed for substantially less. Still, commissioners unanimously agreed to work with Alger on additional fact-finding prior to any request for proposals.
Regular meeting attendee Bruce Moore of East Bay Township suggested during the first public comment if commissioners hired a CPA, it should be to conduct a cost-allocation analysis, not a cost-benefit analysis.
“Otherwise,” he cautioned, “you’ll end up with a very expensive piece of paper that is best used as a doorstop.”
A cost-allocation analysis looks at one cost across various entities, Moore said, while a cost-benefit analysis estimates strengths and weaknesses of various alternatives.
Kovacs said he was planning to attend the Feb. 19 regular meeting of the board to discuss the issue further with commissioners.
