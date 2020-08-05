TRAVERSE CITY — When Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley requested funds last fall to staff a full-time interdiction team, officials said to wait until he found the money in his own budget.
Bensley took county commissioners up on that suggestion Wednesday, and was again denied.
“I certainly didn’t disagree with the benefit of it,” said Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, about a full-time interdiction team. “It was a matter of the budget. We still have a big pension problem to address.”
Additional funds from unfilled jobs in the corrections department is not a way to fund new road patrol positions, unless the sheriff agreed to keep his staff count the same in 2021, La Pointe said.
Commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock Jr. said he thought the sheriff’s staffing plan was adequate and any additional staff was a decision best delayed for the 2021 budget.
Brad Jewett said a rebate from the sheriff’s department to Garfield Township could add financial pressure to the sheriff’s budget.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, community policing officers were pulled from township–only duties and put on general rotation, as previously reported.
“That would actually be monies that were in the 2020 budget for your department but that would not be received from the township now, correct?”
“The township contracts are a revenue for us,” Bensley said, “so there would be credit in the billing for the third quarter.”
Bensley told commissioners he’d met with county Finance Director Dean Bott to review his budget, the funds were available for the remainder of year, even with the necessary credits back to the townships.
“I fully understand the commissioners' concern with pension debt,” Bensley said, “but I think I just saw in the audit that the county’s fund balance has gone in five years from $9 million to $17 million, and that the delinquent tax revolving fund has about $10 million in that also.”
Salary and benefits of two additional full-time officers could be as high as $169,000, Bensley said, though there could be some leeway in that amount depending on the level of health insurance new hires required.
More than 15 years have passed since the sheriff’s department has added staff, Bensley said, while the community has grown and the needs of law enforcement have changed.
No motion was made to consider the staffing, the issue was discussed, then commissioners moved on to other topics.
Bensley, who won a contested Republican primary election Tuesday and will face democrat Greg Hall in the general election, could not be reached for comment following the meeting.
