TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted 4-2 to send PACE North a 90-day notice, informing the senior health nonprofit the county would not be renewing a vendor contract which expires at the end of the year.
In the meantime, commissioners pledged to further discuss the issue at their Sept. 2 meeting to understand what one commissioner called the “murkiness” of the agreement and of the services provided by PACE North.
Commissioners Ron Clous, Brad Jewett, Addison “Sonny” Wheelock, Jr. and Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel voted in favor of sending the notice of termination; Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voted against.
The vendor contract between the county and PACE North reimburses the Commission on Aging for providing home care services to senior adults who are also PACE participants.
When Deputy County Administrator Chris Forsyth tasked COA acting administrator Meredith Goodrick with seeking out efficiencies, the low enrollment in COA’s vendor agreement with PACE came to light.
Currently only two seniors receive PACE North-reimbursed services through the COA, documents show.
“Ultimately it is a cost-benefit analysis,” Forsyth told the board. “It’s a good program, we’d like to keep a relationship, but the current contract just places too many administrative burdens on the county.”
During public comment, Sherrie Moseler, executive director of PACE North, urged commissioners to reconsider.
“It takes all of us to collaborate together to provide the services our seniors need and the services they deserve,” Moseler said. “We can’t do it alone.”
PACE North provides physical therapy, nutrition and primary care physician services to seniors in several northern counties so they can remain in their own homes, rather than move into a care facility.
The nonprofit has many agreements with other vendors besides COA, but the Grand Traverse County contract could make up as much as 10 percent of their participant numbers, Moseler said.
Since many PACE participants receive Medicare or Medicaid or both, the amount of record-keeping and forms to fill out is extensive, Goodrick said.
“Are you saying the cost of the administrative burden is greater than the reimbursement received through this program for these two people?” Hentschel asked.
“Yes,” Goodrick said.
The two seniors enrolled in PACE services via the COA contract could receive the same services at PACE on their own, though officials were not sure whether they could keep the same caregivers.
This, and the reason for the low enrollment was part of the “murkiness” Coffia, who voted against giving notice, nonetheless highlighted.
“There does seem to be some confusion in the community,” Coffia said. “I think this is a topic that probably deserves a study session for the board to get clear on exactly what our relationship is with PACE North and what it is not.”
Wheelock agreed that confusion existed over the county’s role.
“I’m slightly confused by the whole concept,” he said. “What I’m seeing in this document is more of a vendor contract, for lack of a better term. I think we need to make sure we made a distinction between the term and whether we are a vendor providing a service to them or whether we support the program.”
PACE North was originally sponsored by the Grand Traverse Pavilions, but the two are now separate entities, though the Pavilions still appears on some PACE North documents and on the sign at their Garfield Road building.
Pavilions CEO Kory Hansen serves as secretary on the PACE North board, and a letter from Hansen to commissioners didn’t go over well with Clous.
The letter stated that by remaining in the vendor contract, the county would be helping to assure timely payments on a $3.5 million bond that paid for renovations to the county-owned building where PACE North offers services.
“Hearing that is a little upsetting,” Clous said. “I just don’t need a strong-arm letter from the secretary of the PACE program as a threat to the board.”
Coffia made a formal request to put the issue on the agenda for the next regular meeting and there was verbal agreement from Hentschel, who asked if she wanted to make a formal motion, the item would be added.
