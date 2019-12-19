TRAVERSE CITY — Some Grand Traverse County employees are getting a pay raise for the second year in a row.
On Wednesday the county Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a 2 percent pay raise beginning Jan. 1 for Health Department workers; supervisors with the 86th District Court, Central Dispatch and the Commission on Aging; and central records clerks with the Sheriff’s Department.
Deposits of $2,000 will be made into these employees’ health savings accounts, county Administrator Nate Alger said. These same employees in 2021 will receive a 1.5 percent pay raise and $1,500 HSA deposits.
Agreements with jail corrections officers; 13th Circuit Court supervisors and associates; and front line Central Dispatch employees are in negotiation.
“We’re splitting hairs on some procedural things but I’m optimistic we can get these worked out before the end of the year,” Alger said.
The average U.S. rate of inflation to date for 2019 was 2.1 percent, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 2020 rate is projected at 2 percent.
Non-contract county employees for 2019 received a 3 percent pay raise and $1,000 in their HSAs. It was the first raise they’d received since 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.