TRAVERSE CITY — Locals filled Grand Traverse County’s meeting hall to standing room — and then gathered more chairs and took up residence in the entry hall outside.
Nearly 100 waited calmly, notes in hand, for their turn to talk about one of the nation’s oldest public rights — that to keep and bear arms.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners OK’d a resolution Wednesday morning to symbolically further protect the Second Amendment after hours of what proved to be contentious discussion and debate.
Lengthy discussion by the board itself gave way to a successful 4-2 vote, drawing applause from several in the gallery.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia was absent from the morning meeting.
The resolution states that the county cannot use public funds to restrict Second Amendment rights, nor to enforce any measures contradicting it.
Any new gun restrictions would have to be deemed unconstitutional by a court before the county could take such action, however, leaving it legally redundant.
“You’re not infringing on any laws, you’re not skirting any laws — you’re doing a symbolic gesture,” said Randy Bishop, who’s worked throughout the state to push such action and submitted a sample resolution to Grand Traverse’s board. “What it simply says is we’ve got a problem in this country. This country is politically divided.”
He said the movement, which has had local groups travel across the state to promote similar resolutions, is a way to combat state legislation he fears will bring forth a “red flag” law and other restrictions.
Red flag laws allow police or family members to petition a court to temporarily confiscate someone’s firearms if they’re deemed a danger to themselves or others. A Michigan version of it has been sitting idly in committee since being introduced to the House of Representatives last year.
Commissioner Brad Jewett made the motion to support the resolution.
I’ve heard a lot here about gun violence,” he said to the dozens-strong crowd. “Let’s separate the two — gun violence is fully separate from second amendment rights.
“It’s not a gun issue, it’s a mental issue.”
Bryce Hundley followed, arguing against his fellow commissioner that the matter is one of public safety, especially in a more congested area like Traverse City.
“If this is symbolic, I think the real danger isn’t about whether you have a gun,” Hundley said. "I think the real danger is glorifying the gun.”
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr., a gun owner himself, criticized the board for hearing yet another symbolic political resolution — akin to previous votes on Enbridge’s Line 5 and other matters — before committing to a “no” vote.
“I can distinctly remember 9 suicides with guns and two murders committed as domestic violence issues with guns,” said Wheelock, a former EMT. “We’re gonna vote on a symbolic political statement — I don’t believe that’s what the citizens of this county elected me to do.”
Several in the crowd voiced support of the resolution during two lengthy public comment periods.
“It says we as a county are going to recognize our oath of office and protect our constitution,” said local Barb Willing. “And thank you very much for that.”
The meeting briefly turned to whispers and calls for clarification after two men in “Proud Boys” T-shirts — a prominent far-right neo-Nazi group — spoke.
Others voiced concerns that the resolution could come into conflict with future state- or nationally-passed gun restrictions, spurring conflict with greater bodies.
“The resolution has no legal standing, suggests that citizens disobey future, sensible gun legislation that may be adopted by our state legislature which is more than irresponsible — it is dangerous,” Sylvia McCullough, of Interlochen, said during public comment.
Those to follow her at the podium cited concerns about public safety and keeping guns away from children and teens.
“There’s horrible shootings that occur in communities just like ours and everybody who is interviewed after those shootings says, ‘We never thought it would happen in a community like ours,’” said Michelle Witkop, a local health provider.
Others still urged the board to focus on what they called more relevant local issues, including ongoing ethics discussions, looming concerns of the coronavirus and a vital need for more public housing.
Grand Traverse County’s resolution isn’t the first of its kind — Kalkaska County commissioners last month OK’d becoming a sanctuary county for Second Amendment rights. Monroe County also recently passed sanctuary county status, nearly identical to that considered by local commissioners Wednesday.
Others across the state, including Antrim County, have mulled similar conversations.
“It’s a discussion we need to have,” Bishop said. “Because it’s happening right now in the State of Michigan.”
The board next meets on March 11 for a study session.
