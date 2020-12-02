TRAVERSE CITY — Members of two Grand Traverse County Board ad hoc committees conducted interviews and finalized choices for upcoming vacancies on a variety of local municipal boards and commissions.
The recommendations, which now head to the full board for consideration, are as follows:
- Bay Area Transportation Authority: Robert Fudge to fill a three-year term ending in 2023.
- Brownfield Redevelopment Authority: Amanda Elliott and Gary Howe to fill two three-year terms ending in 2023.
- Department of Health and Human Services Board: Gordie La Pointe, to the three-year term ending in 2023.
- Grand Traverse County Road Commission: Alan Leman and Joe Underwood, each to a six-year term ending in 2027.
- Parks and Recreation: Jessica Brutzman and Gordie La Pointe each to three-year terms ending in 2023 and Grace Edinger to fill the remainder of a vacated term ending in 2021.
- Traverse Area District Library: Mary Budzinski to fill a vacated term ending in 2021.
- Veterans Affairs Board: Ron Hoffmeister and Chris Brutzman to fill two four-year terms ending in 2024.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel, Vice Chairman Ron Clous and Addison “Sonny” Wheelock Jr. served on the ad hoc committee recommending DHHS, road commission, parks and rec and TADL appointments.
Commissioners Brad Jewett, Gordie La Pointe and Bryce Hundley served on the ad hoc committee recommending the BATA, Brownfield and Veterans Affairs appointments.
Most recommendations were unanimous; three passed with a split vote.
Gordie La Pointe’s appl- ication for Parks and Rec passed 2-1 with Wheelock, who said he struggled with appointing a retiring commissioner to two boards, voting against.
Robert Fudge application for BATA Board passed 2-1 with Hundley expressing preference for incumbent Nicole VanNess.
Gary Howe’s application for Brownfield Board passed 2-1 with Jewett expressing the importance of conside- ring areas outside Traverse City.
