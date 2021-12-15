TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County board allocated more than a quarter million dollars to purchase an armored rescue vehicle for the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, despite overwhelming opposition by the public.
The vehicle, commonly known as a Bearcat, is estimated to cost about $260,000, will be purchased with funds approved on a 5-2 vote along party lines as part of a $42 million 2022 county budget.
Commissioners Bryce Hundley and Betsy Coffia voted “no” on the budget after Coffia’s motion to remove the vehicle from the budget to be considered as a separate item was turned down, also on a vote of 5-2.
The county will move ahead with getting a quote for the Bearcat, which will have to be approved by the county board before the purchase is made. A regional cost share agreement and/or a mutual aid agreement will also be pursued with nearby counties.
The county received at least 200 emails from people opposing the purchase, as well as several who objected during Wednesday’s regular board meeting.
Many objected to the cost of the vehicle as well as the lack of transparency with it being a late addition to the budget. Others questioned why the vehicle is needed and how often it will be used.
“We have no use or need for this military-grade vehicle in our civilized county,” said Traverse City resident Abby Weglarz. “The acquisition of a Bearcat would be a serious escalation in the physical presence and power of the sheriff’s department.”
Fern Spence of Garfield Township had no objection to $44,000 being spent on new carpeting for the county law enforcement center because that building is used every day, unlike an armored vehicle. The cost benefit analysis doesn’t add up, she said.
Sheriff Tom Bensley said he believes none of the emails objecting to the purchase of the Bearcat were from a current or former police officers.
“(Those that wrote) have neither the experience or the training or the knowledge of how we conduct our business,” Bensley said, adding that too many people look at the Grand Traverse area through rose-colored glasses.
“Our view is sometimes much different,” Bensley said. “The primary use of the vehicle is the protection of our officers and our citizens.”
Bensley said the vehicle is not offensive, that it has no guns, no water cannons and no tear gas foggers.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich and Benzie County Sheriff Kyle Rosa were both at the meeting to support having a locally-owned vehicle, saying it is a way to protect police officers and save their lives.
“I look at it as a lifesaving tool, not an offensive tool,” Borkovich said.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley referenced a 1987 movie when he said he believes the Bearcat represents an escalation in the cycle of violence that is leading to a “RoboCop future” that nobody wants.
“The reason that we’re talking about this escalated need for protection is because there’s ... more guns on the streets, there’s more school shootings, there’s more people that are dangerous,” Hundley said, and that means more protection is needed and everything is escalated.
“How do we dial it back it back for a better future that seems safer?” he asked.
Undersheriff Mike Shea said an armored vehicle from Crawford County is often present at community events such as the National Cherry Festival and people aren’t aware that it’s there. Law enforcement personnel can call for the Crawford County vehicle if needed in situations that are or become threatening, but it is two hours away.
“It’s already in your community,” Shea said. “It’s not something new. We just want to mitigate the time it takes to get here.”
Several commissioners also said the Bearcat was needed to protect officers.
“We should give law enforcement the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Commissioner Brad Jewett.
Several people think the money would be better spent on mental health services in the county or on community policing officers.
Courtney Wiggins, Traverse City, said the Bearcat sends a very clear message, one that is not peaceful.
“What this community needs is to have more mental health budgeting, which would actually lessen the need for any type of Bearcat to be used,” Wiggins said.
Statistics show that nearly 40 percent of people who end up in jail are mentally ill. It is something Grand Traverse County has been trying to address in its jail, though a contract for mental health services with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health was not renewed in December 2020 after a study showed the program did not reach enough people.
As a result, a behavioral health specialist and a peer support specialist post were both eliminated. The jail has been working on finding another way to deliver those services to inmates.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said officers would be better protected by reinstating those positions.
Board Chair Rob Hentschel said he does not see purchasing the vehicle as an either-or proposition.
“We’re also seeking services in mental health,” he said. “The vehicle does not detract from mental health initiatives underway with the county.”
