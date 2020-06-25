TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioners expressed skepticism and mistrust of the county’s pension manager Wednesday, and will consider options for withdrawal at a yet-to-be-scheduled study session.
“I’m getting to the point, I don’t trust MERS,” Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said, about Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan, the Lansing-based nonprofit retirement services company that manages pension plans for hundreds of municipal units in the state.
“If they were my financial planner, I’d be long gone. And in essence, they are the financial planner of the county.”
La Pointe said he has repeatedly asked MERS’ staff for additional documentation regarding management of the county’s $50 million in pension assets and waited weeks for a response that didn’t always include the information he asked for.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he’d received the 2019 valuation last week. Documents he shared showed the county’s pension plan is 53 percent funded and received a 13.41 percent return. In 2019, the S&P 500, a broad stock market index, grew by 28.9 percent, the biggest single-year percentage gain since 2013.
La Pointe said in a year when the stock market made good gains, and he would have expected a 19 to 21 percent return on investment, 13.4 percent MERS reported didn’t make sense.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. agreed.
“I don’t know where you go to get the right answers because I absolutely don’t trust we’ll get the right answers from MERS,” said Wheelock, the board’s longest serving member and a frequent critic of the pension fund manager.
At best, said Commissioner Bryce Hundley, MERS was not providing the board with information in way that makes sense.
“Short of taking legal action and actually trying to force an exit from the agreement – and maybe that’s what we should be looking at too,” Hundley said. “I’m certainly in support of looking at it.”
Board Chair Rob Hentschel called a five-minute recess as the meeting neared the two-hour mark, to allow commissioners to review a document detailing the county’s agreement with MERS and rules governing a withdrawal.
When the livestreamed meeting resumed on the board’s YouTube channel, commissioners’ continued discussion was obscured as a playlist of pop music played loudly in the background for the next 10 minutes.
Voices of commissioners began to echo, and difficulty with a new video conferencing system used by staff in commission chambers for the meeting, also made the livestream difficult to hear for those viewing on their computers.
A motion by Wheelock, seconded by La Pointe to schedule a study session to discuss the MERS agreement and whether to seek the services of outside legal council passed 6-0. Commissioner Betsy Coffia was absent.
Prior to the discussion about management of the pension plan, the board passed a motion to update the county’s fund balance policy.
In 2019, the board voted to increase the minimum fund balance from 15 to 25 percent of general fund expenditures. On Wednesday the board voted 4-2 to allocate any revenue above the 25 percent, as follows:
Pension liability — 25 percent; Capital Improvement Fund — 50 percent; Budget Stabilization Fund — 25 percent.
Hundley and Wheelock both voted against, with Hundley stating he would rather examine any overages on a case by case basis and Wheelock suggesting such funds might be better spent on services for county residents, especially since the county already budgeted higher pension payments.
How to fund the pension obligation has weighed on members of the last several boards of commissioners before the current agreement with MERS was reached in 2017, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Multiple past boards considered bonding to pay off the debt, while more recently a millage and irrevocable trust fund were examined. Bonding and the millage ultimately were rejected, a decision Board Chair Rob Hentschel said was a sound one. Taking out a bond would be risky, Hentschel said, and could saddle the county with a bond payment in addition to a pension payment.
Grand Traverse County hasn’t fully funded its pension since 1990, historically has been among the least funded of all counties that use MERS though has increased payment on the liability significantly in recent years.
MERS Region 3 manager, Tony Radjenovich, directed a reporter’s questions to media relations staffer Jennifer Mausolf, who said the nonprofit works with 85 percent of the state’s counties and has not lost a single municipal client in its 75 year history.
“As a voluntary system, each local unit of government has chosen to participate and our role is to be their fiduciary, we are there to administer the benefits and invest the assets,” Mausolf said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “If the county wanted to pursue leaving us we would help them with that as a service and because we want to see retirement benefits fully funded.”
MERS does not invest only in the stock market, Mausolf said, but puts its $12 billion in assets in a diverse range of investments in order to protect retirees financial futures.
Grand Traverse County has approximately $54 million under management with MERS, Mausolf said.
The study session will be scheduled prior to work on the 2021 budget, Hentschel confirmed with Wheelock.
