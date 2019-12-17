TRAVERSE CITY — Milk served daily, a hot meal for Saturday night dinners and improved inmate nutrition at the Grand Traverse County Jail has the sheriff and the jail administrator recommending a change in food service vendors beginning Jan. 1.
Sheriff Tom Bensley and Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff have recommended the county approve a new three-year, $805,365 contract with Canteen Services, Inc. of Battle Creek.
Jan.- Nov. of this year, $188,914 has been spent on food for inmates, said County Administrator Nate Alger. Barsheff said a 2 percent per year increase would be money well spent.
“When you look at it the way I look at it, in the jail there are various ways of controlling behavior,” said Barsheff. “Medication, day-to-day interactions with staff, and food."
"It’s not a five-star restaurant, but if inmates are fed quality food, they’re more content.”
Good food reduces liability for the county by fostering inmate satisfaction, which contributes to a safer environment for inmates and staff, he said.
Aramark Correctional Services of Philadelphia has been the jail’s food service vendor since Jan. 1, 2007, their contract expires at the end of the year, and county commissioners are scheduled to vote on the vendor change at their meeting Wednesday.
“They put it out for bid and the other company did come through with the winning bid,” said Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel when asked about not renewing a contract with a vendor that has served the county for more than a decade.
“If there’s more to it than that, maybe we’ll find out Wednesday.”
Since 1998, annual or bi-annual inspections of county jails are conducted by staff from the Michigan Department of Corrections’ Jails Services Unit. Grand Traverse County Jail passed this year, but failed an initial inspection in 2017.
One area of deficiency, in both 2017 and 2019, according to the food contract recommendation submitted to county commissioners, was cleanliness in the food service kitchen.
“We conducted a thorough process before we decided to go with Canteen and this should be a sign that we’re not going to do business as usual,” said Barsheff, who was promoted to captain and assumed the jail administer’s position in June.
Aramark was the food service vendor when MDOC inspectors highlighted kitchen cleanliness as a concern. The company previously provided food services to some MDOC facilities, but was terminated by the state in 2015 following an audit that uncovered financial irregularities.
Institutional food service contracts are negotiated on a per meal cost, the state found Aramark had failed to implement the “MealTrac” system, which it was supposed to use to count meals for billing. The state said Aramark had overbilled MDOC by more than $3 million.
Barsheff said four vendors – Summit Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Trinity Services Group of Oldsmar, Florida; Aramark and Canteen — attended a mandatory pre-bid conference Oct. 30 at the jail, submitted sealed bids by the Nov. 20 deadline and were evaluated on areas of organizational history, references, menus and emergency contingency plans, by a team made up of four corrections officers.
Summit’s per meal cost was $2.10, Trinity’s was $1.69, Canteen’s was $1.59 and Aramark’s was $1.56, according to the recommendation.The current per meal cost paid to Aramark for the 2019 contract is $1.34.
“It’s about a two percent increase,” said Barsheff, “but it’s already been budgeted for and as I put in the recommendation, this is a behavior management tool.”
Before 2007, Canteen Services provided food service to the jail from 1993 to 2006 and before that, as in many county jails across the state and the country, the sheriff’s spouse cooked for inmates and often served them their meals, too.
The next Grand Traverse County Board meeting is Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Governmental Center on Boardman Ave.
