TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County officials got their first look at the capabilities of new pension fund management software, and beheld the good, the bad and the unavoidable.
“It’s painful, but it is still manageable, if we use the surplus funds and plan for it,” said Deputy County Administrator Chris Forsyth, who led the hour-long demonstration.
The county’s approximately $100 million pension fund — about $47 million of which is currently unfunded — is managed by the Municipal Employee Retirement System, a Lansing-based nonprofit.
Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this year to make additional payments on the debt, over and above the minimum payment calculated by MERS — a changeable figure officials say they have little-to-no confidence in its accuracy.
For example, a 2017 Amortization Extension Agreement made between the county and MERS required, 16 years of annual payments of $5.9 million and estimates showed that would fully fund the liability by 2033.
Yet commissioners voted to pay substantially more in recent years — about $1 million more in 2019 and 2020 — yet on paper have seen little progress.
In recent months, commissioners lodged increasingly sharp criticism of the financial reports generated by MERS. The consensus has been that the reports are difficult to read, information needed is hard to find and there’s no way to run “what-if” reports.
Meaning, if the board decides to continue to make additional payments toward the unfunded portion of the liability, members would like to be able to see, in real time, how those payments would impact the debt.
“What I’m trying to show commissioners is, hang in there,” Forsyth said. “What you put together in 2019 is working and it will work. We can get there.”
Commissioners went so far as to study terminating their agreement with MERS, in part because the nonprofit has thus far been unable to satisfy commissioners’ requests for up-to-date information.
GovInvest’s pension total liability calculator can do these kinds of projections, as commissioners learned at the study session.
Forsyth demonstrated four scenarios he termed “Default,” “Worst Case,” “Better Case,” and “Best Case.”
The information was accessible and easier to read, if not always easy to take.
“I don’t want to throw water on the parade,” said Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, “but we’ve gone from last place to second-to-last place.”
In 2016, then-administrator Tom Menzel stated that public records showed the county’s pension fund was the lowest percentage-funded among the state’s 83 counties.
Information released by MERS in September now shows Montgomery County, 51.6 percent funded at the bottom of the heap, followed by Grand Traverse County, 54.1 percent funded and within striking distance of Luce County, 54.3 percent and Ionia County at 55 percent.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said he’d like to see historical data added into future GovInvest calculations to assist with future decision-making.
Formal votes are not taken at study sessions, though commissioners seemed to agree the $25,000 purchase of a one-year subscription to GovInvest was money well spent. A renewal for another year received verbal support.
“To get this level of detail from MERS could be six months, could be year, could be never,” La Pointe said Friday.
