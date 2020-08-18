TRAVERSE CITY — Officials may terminate an agreement with PACE after it was learned only two seniors are enrolled in a portion of the multi-million dollar nonprofit’s service.
On January 22, Grand Traverse County Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with PACE North, a non-profit nursing home alternative, whereby the county’s Commission on Aging staff would provide in-home services to PACE North clients.
“We’d like to collaborate in a more robust manner with a company and a program that really mirrors our own,” Cynthia Kienlen, who was COA director, told commissioners.
The low enrollment came to light following Kienlen’s abrupt resignation June 11, Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said.
Deputy County Administrator Chris Forsyth briefly served as COA acting director and it was Forsyth who made the termination request to commissioners, documents show.
COVID-19 is not the cause of the low enrollment, said PACE Executive Director Sheri Mosler.
“Its just that we are a new program, we happen to have contracts with various entities,” Mosler said.
There are currently 45 total participants, Mosler said, who receive varied services such as nutrition advice, occupational, recreational and physical therapy and access to a primary care physician.
“We expect our census to rise,” she added.
Commissioner Ron Clous said Monday he’s supportive of ending the agreement with PACE.
“I don’t know why the Commission on Aging is working with PACE when those clients could just be Commission on Aging clients,” Clous said. “I asked the question when the PACE program got started, when they put all that money into upgrading a building that was not suitable for the Health Department.”
PACE, or “program of all inclusive care for the elderly,” operates in-home services throughout the U.S. who are 55 and older and there is no co-pay for those covered by Medicaid and Medicare, Mosler said.
PACE North, which serves seniors who live in 43 Michigan zip codes, began with a $1 million grant to the Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, a New Jersey charity.
The Pavilions sponsored PACE, had a management agreement with the nonprofit and ran a fundraising campaign but the two are now separate entities, said Development Officer Deb Allen.
“Kory Hansen sits on their board but that’s about the extent of it,” Allen said.
Hansen is the CEO of the Pavilions.
The agreement between the county and PACE North involves only those participants enrolled in PACE services by the COA.
“The board has not had a report regarding the PACE program that I recall,” Clous said. “I know that I’ve seen the PACE vans out driving around but I’ve never seen anyone in them except the driver.”
The $1 million grant and a $3.5 million bond in 2017 via the county’s building authority paid for renovations to a county-owned building at 2325 North Garfield Rd.
The county’s Health Department staff vacated the building in 2012 and moved to their current LaFranier Road location.
Overcrowding and age of the building were cited and it remained shuttered until GT Pavilions CEO Kory Hansen exercised a 20-year lease option for the building in 2016 and the county nursing home’s foundation began a fundraising campaign.
While PACE paid to renovate the building, the county still owns it and leases it to PACE for $31,250 a year, County Finance Director Dean Bott said.
At the time the agreement was approved, Commissioners Brad Jewett and Sonny Wheelock Jr. had questions about the details.
“The COA already has a waiting list for trying to provide services,” Jewett asked Kienlen at the Jan. 22 board meeting. “How does this PACE program affect that list? How do you prioritize that list?”
Kienlen said she’d work with PACE on those details.
Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The public can attend by watching the board’s Youtube channel at gtcmi.us/bocstream or by calling (408) 418-9388 and entering pin number 792-476-402 when prompted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.